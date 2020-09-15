Big Announcement Likely For Revitalization Of Businesses In Jammu & Kashmir

A “big announcement” expected within a week for the revitalization of business and other ailing sectors that has suffered huge losses for so many years in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

“The committee has submitted its report which is under consideration with the government of India. I believe within a week’s time, there is going to be a big announcement about a big package/relief for all those sectors who suffered losses,” J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has said.

It was not only the business sector which has suffered for the past one year or so but the fact remains that for the past around 3 decades, each and every sector has suffered immense losses.

The package would not only be the first-ever that would cover the ailing business sector but would also cover those sectors that have suffered losses in the newly created UT,” he added.

Recently, Kashmir Trade Alliance (KTA), an umbrella of various trade bodies, had said the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown had dented the Kashmir’s economy by another Rs 21,000 crore and the total loss for since August last year when the Center revoked the special status of the J&K under Article 370 and 35 A, has been around Rs 45,000 crore.

Lieutenant Governor further added that regional discrimination in administration will not be tolerated at any level in Jammu and Kashmir as he vowed to use technology to curb the menace of corruption.

“There is zero tolerance for discrimination between Jammu and Kashmir or dividing the union territory on any basis. It will not be tolerated at any level — be it at the level of Lieutenant Governor or chief secretary— as long as I am here,” Lieutenant Governor Sinha said.

He also said the administration will use technology to weed out corruption from government offices.

“Where there is man (manual work), there is corruption. We will be using maximum technology for ensuring transparency in the government of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said while adding “his government is going to be people-centric where priority will be given to people work and people demand”.

