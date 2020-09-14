JKBOSE Bi-annual Result 2020 Declared For Kashmir Division's 10th & 12th Class

The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) which conducts the examinations for class 10 and class 12 for all the schools in the state has recently released the results for bi-annual 2019-20 exams. The results are for Class 10th and 12th from Kashmir division. The results can be checked at the official website at jkbose.ac.in. Once the candidates visit the website they can check that the main results are already on the homepage. Candidates just need to click the link of Class 10th results or Class 12th results. Candidates would then have to submit their roll number to check their results, which will appear in the form of a scorecard. Read on to see how to check your JKBOSE 10th, 12th class for bi-annual results.

How to check JKBOSE Class 10th and 12th class bi-annual result?

Go to the official website of The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education at jkbose.ac.in

Click on the result link that is available on the homepage.

You will be redirected to the result page.

The candidate then must enter their roll number and click on the ‘Submit’ button.

Your result will automatically be displayed on the screen of your computer.

Students can download their result and take a print-out for future reference.

The scorecard would contain all the candidate's details like roll number, Marks obtained, and the qualifying marks. The original mark sheet would, however, be available in the respective schools after a short while.

Image courtesy: JKBOSE website

JKBOSE admission news & updates

The last dates for the admission into the private bi-annual exams of summer zone in the Jammu and Kashmir division have been extended. Candidates can apply for the exam before September 15th now via the official website at jkbose.ac.in. Candidates would need to pay a fee of Rs 1650 for five subjects for class 12 while they would be required to pay Rs 1670 for class 10. The students who have a backlog or have to reappear for some exams can also apply during this time with a payment of Rs 2490 for class 10th, Rs 2515 for class 11th, and Rs 2700 for class 12th. Schools in the Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh region now come under the JKBOSE board.

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock