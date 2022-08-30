At a time when the debate around long working hours in companies surfaces every other day, a social media post has now stirred angry reactions from netizens. A post where Bombay Shaving Company founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Shantanu Deshpande has encouraged the idea of working 18 hours a day for freshers has now gone viral.

In his LinkedIn post shared this morning, Despande emphasised the practice of working 18 hours per day for freshers for the next 5-6 years following which things will take their own course.

"When you are 22 and new in your job, throw yourself into it. Eat well and stay fit, but put in the 18 hour days for at least 4-5 years", his post read.

Further, taking a jibe at young professionals who consider maintaining a balance between "work life, family and rejuvenation", he called it to be too early.

That early, worship your work. Whatever it is. The flex you build in the first 5 years of your career carries you for the rest of it. Don't do random rona-dhona. Take it on the chin and be relentless. You will be way better for it", the post further read.

However, this did not go well with several people who took to the comment section slamming the Bombay Shaving Company CEO for his 'unacceptable and unconventional' views.

Netizens' angry reactions over '18 hours a day' tip

One of the internet users wrote, "Working hard and staying focussed doesn't mean one needs to slave it out. On this very platform have seen folk lamenting after "throwing themselves into work" and doing as advised by you and burning out", another user with his partial agreement said "The flex you build in the first 5 years of your career carries you for the rest of it", might be somewhat correct but not at the cost of being burnt out, a deteriorating/deteriorated mental & physical health, relationships, friends, family, etc."

Another also slammed the company founder for glorifying slavery culture and said, "That's what founders or riches does, they glorify the slavery culture so that there will be less challengers for their small community. Put 18 hour days in work for your own dream goal whatever not for anybody else's dream goal whatever."

Following such harsh criticism, Shantanu Deshpande again took to his post and clarified by saying "giving your all and then some." He also invited people to visit his office and observe the work culture over there.





Image: Twitter