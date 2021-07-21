Byju's Acquires US-based Reading Platform Epic For $500 Million, 2 Years After Osmo Buy

Edu-tech company Byju's has acquired Epic, a California-based online reading platform, for a whopping $500 million cash-and-stock deal. The deal marks the Bengaluru-based firm's second American acquisition after it acquired educational gaming startup Osmo two years back. Founded in 2011, the digital educator has witnessed a swift expansion and is now venturing into a fresh segment – online reading.

According to multiple sources, Epic, which offers a digital library mainly to the under-12 category of readers, an age group that Byju's also focuses on, will soon be available in India and other English-speaking markets such as Australia, Canada, and New Zealand. Meanwhile, the acquisition will also give Byju's access to Epic’s existing user base in the US, which encompasses two million teachers and 50 million kids.

“Our partnership with Epic will enable us to create engaging and interactive reading and learning experiences for children globally. Our mission is to fuel curiosity and make students fall in love with learning. Knowing that Epic and its products are rooted in the same mission, it was a natural fit. Together we have the opportunity to create impactful experiences for children to become life-long learners," said Byju Raveendran, founder, and CEO, Byju’s.

Acquisition at home

Meanwhile, Byju's is also expanding its footprint back home. In April, the company announced its strategic partnership with the 33-year-old Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL). The partnership deal is nearly one billion dollars. It has become one of the most expensive deals in the country's ed-tech space. As per a press statement shared by Byju's, Aakash founders and Blackstone will become shareholders in BYJU’S and the founders JC Chaudhry and Aakash Chaudhry will continue to spearhead AESL’s growth and expansion.

Byju Raveendran, Founder, and CEO of, Byju's said, “I am happy to have Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL), a market leader and the most trusted name in the test-prep services, onboard with us. Our complementary strengths will enable us to build capabilities, create engaging and personalized learning programs. The future of learning is hybrid and this union will bring together the best of offline and online learning, as we combine our expertise to create impactful experiences for students.” “The pandemic has brought the importance of the blended format of learning to the forefront. As we unite our forces to bring together decades of expertise and experience, this partnership will further accelerate Aakash’s growth and success,” he added.

Image: Republicworld/Pixabay