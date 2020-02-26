Central Bank Of India Opening Time, Closing Time And More; Here Is A Complete Guide

Central Bank of India is accustomed to serving a lot of customers on a daily basis. Therefore, the Central Bank of India opening time is set at the convenience of these customers. Central Bank of India closing time is extended for people to enjoy the services as per their requirements. Its opening time is decided by the administration and the closing time is also set by them. However, it is in accordance with the guideline by the Reserve Bank Of India and The Banking Commission.

Central Bank of India was founded in 1911 by a group of Indian businessmen. It was the only bank then which was administered and run by Indian staff. The bank’s structure was helmed by Sir Sorabji Pockanawala and Sir Pherozesha Mehta. According to them, the bank was a ‘property of the nation as the whole and soul of the bank’s system is ‘swadeshi’. Furthermore, the bank owners consider it as the ‘people’s own bank’ because its principle lies in serving people first. Following are the details of Central Bank of India opening time, Central Bank of India lunchtime, Central Bank of India closing time and NEFT, RTGS timings of the same.

What is the Central Bank of India opening time?

Central Bank opening time is set at 9.45 am in the morning to 4.45 pm in the evening in several metropolitan cities.

Central Bank of India opening time in the mid-level or second-tier urban city is the standard 10 am to 5 pm in the evening.

Central Bank of India working hours in rural areas are 10 am to 5 pm. However, the above timings are only for staff working hours.

Central Bank of India opening time for business is 10 am to 4 pm in metropolitan areas. Further, 10 am to 4 pm in mid-tier cities.

Central bank of India opening time for business in rural areas are 10 am to 3.30 pm.

For several non-transaction cashless work, Central Bank of India opening time is 4 pm to 4.45 pm in metropolitan cities.

In mid-tier cities, the Central Bank of India opening time for cashless non-transaction business is from 4 pm to 5 pm. The similar transaction in rural area is 3.30 pm to 5.pm.

What is the Central Bank of India lunch time?

Central Bank of India lunch time is set at a rotational sequence.

Central Bank of India lunch time is taken by the employees is taken one by one so that the business hours are not disturbed.

During the Central Bank of India lunch time people can still visit and complete their work.

Central Bank of India lunch time of thirty minutes is common in all branches of the bank.

Central Bank of India lunch time, however, varies across the country.

What is the Central Bank of India closing time?

Central Bank of India closing time is the same as the closing time mentioned in the Central Bank of India opening to closing time mentioned above, that is till 5pm in rural areas and till 4pm in metro cities.

Central Bank of India closing time will have no extensions as they are decided by the administration and not in the hands of the employees in Central Bank.

Central Bank of India closing time might vary during half-days and in cases of dire emergencies.

What are the Central Bank of India NEFT timings?

Central Bank of India NEFT timings vary between weekdays and working days on a Saturday.

Central Bank of India NEFT timings during working days are between 8 am to 7 pm.

Central Bank of India NEFT timings during working Saturdays are 8 am to 1 pm.

The Central Bank of India NEFT timings will differ on the speed of the net and also the processing as it is cleared in several sections. The sections consist of batches. There are over 10 batches in between one hour of Central Bank of India NEFT timings

What are the Central Bank of India RTGS timings?

Central Bank of India RTGS timings vary according to weekdays and final cut-offs provided for the bank to bank transactions.

Central Bank of India RTGS timings on a weekday and working Saturday starts by 8 am.

Central Bank of India RTGS timings end by 4.15 pm.

The bank to bank transaction of Central Bank of India RTGS timings is set at 7.30 pm.

Frequently asked questions regarding Central Bank Of India

How many branches of Central Bank of India are in India?

Answer: As of February 26, 2020. Central Bank of India has over 4500 branches across the country.

How many ATM machines of Central Bank Of India are available in India?

Answer: There are over 4800 Automated Teller Machines.

How many employees does Central Bank Of India has?

Answer: The Central Bank of India has employed over 37 thousand employees across its branches.

Where is the Central Bank of India headquarters?

Answer: The Central Bank of India is headquartered from Mumbai. It is one of the oldest and commercial banks in India.

