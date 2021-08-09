Chemplast Sanmar IPO To Open On Aug 10: Check Issue Price, GMP, Price Band & Key Details

The IPO (Initial Public Offering) of the speciality chemicals manufacturer Chemplast Sanmar will open for subscription on Tuesday, August 10. The Chennai-based company, which is part of the Sanmar Holdings group, will remain open till Thursday, August 12. During the same time, Aptus Value Housing Finance will also open its subscription. The chemical producer is planning a debut when several newcomers are rocking the Indian bourses. Here are key details you should know including Chemplast Sanmar price band and Chemplant Sanmar Share Price.

Chemplast Sanmar IPO: Things you should know

Chemplast Sanmar IPO Date: Chemplast Sanmar's public issue be open for bidding between August 10-August12.

Chemplast IPO size: The public issue is planning to raise Rs 3,850 crore, which includes an offer for sale (OFS) of Rs 2,550 crore by the company's promoters and existing shareholders and Rs 1,300 crore fresh issuance.

Chemplast Sanmar IPO price band and lot size: The company's management has fixed the issue price of Rs 530-541 per equity share. An investor can apply for a minimum of 27 shares that are worth Rs 14,607 at the upper range. At maximum, a retail investor can bid 13 lots.

Chemplast Sanmar GMP: In the grey market, till Monday morning, Chemplast Sanmar was listed at Rs 0. However, this will change the subscription goes live on Tuesday.

Chemplast IPO allotment date: The basis of share allotment is likely to happen on August 18.

Chemplast listing date: The IPO is likely to be listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) on August 24.

About Sanmar Chemplast:

The firm has two manufacturing plants in Tamil Nadu. This is not the first time that the speciality chemical producer is raising money for the Indian Capital Market. The company was delisted from stock exchanges in June 2012. Chemplast Sanmar is the largest manufacturer of speciality paste PVC (poly vinyl chloride) resins in India. The company also produces starting materials, pharmaceuticals, intermediates for agro-chemical, agro-chemical and fine chemical sectors.

"The company also produces other chemicals such as Caustic Soda, Chlorochemicals, Hydrogen Peroxide, Refrigerant gas and Industrial Salt. The manufacturing facilities are located at Mettur, Berigai and Vedaranyam in Tamil Nadu and Karaikal in the Union Territory of Puducherry," according to the company.