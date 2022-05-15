CNG Price Hiked By Rs 2 Per Kg In Delhi-NCR And Other Cities; Check Revised Rates Here

In a key development, the prices of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) were hiked by Rs. 2 per kg with effect from Sunday 06:00 am. The Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has hiked the CNG price in Delhi-NCR, with the fuel now priced at Rs. 73.61 per kg in New Delhi.

With this new hike, CNG is now being sold at Rs. 76.17 per kg in Noida, and Rs 81.94 per kg in Gurugram. In addition to these cities, IGL has hiked CNG prices in other parts of the country as well. In Haryana, the price of CNG is retailing at Rs 84.07 per kg in Rewari and Rs. 82.27 per kg in both Karnal and Kaithal. Meanwhile, in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, Hamirpur and Fatehpur, the price of CNG is now Rs. 85.40 per kg. The cost of CNG is Rs. 83.88 in Rajasthan's Ajmer, Pali and Rajsamand after the surge.

It is pertinent to mention here that the city gas distributors have been periodically increasing prices since October last year when domestic as well as international gas prices started to ascend. Notably, earlier in April, the prices of CNG in the national capital were hiked by Rs. 2.50 per kg and that of piped cooking gas by Rs. 4.25 per unit to record levels against the backdrop of the surge in raw material cost.

The new price will come into effect from tomorrow, May 15 pic.twitter.com/yIdAl4jXY3 — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2022

LPG prices hiked in Delhi and other parts

Earlier in May, the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders for domestic use was hiked by Rs 50 in Delhi, and in other cities, including Mumbai and Kolkata. With the latest price hike in effect, the 14.2 kg domestic cylinder will cost Rs 999.50 in the national capital. The previous price of the LPG was Rs. 949.50. The latest price hike comes after a little over a month amid the rising crude oil prices on a global level.

On May 1, the prices of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders were also increased by Rs 102 from Rs. 2,253 in Delhi. The prices were hiked by the same amount in other cities as well. Restaurants, tea stalls, and eateries among others are the largest users of the 19 kg cylinder. The price of a 5 kg LPG cylinder was also hiked to Rs. 665 at the time.