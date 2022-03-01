Commercial LPG Cylinder Rates Increase By Rs 105 In Delhi & Rs 108 In Kolkata

In a significant update, prices of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders increased by Rs 105 in Delhi and by Rs 108 in Kolkata. Additionally, the price of 5kg commercial LPG cylinders also rises by Rs 27. Earlier the price was Rs 1,907. This has led to the price of 19 kg commercial gas in Delhi to Rs 2,012 while in Kolkata it has spiked to Rs 2,095.

No increase in rates of domestic LPG cylinder. New rates are effective from today:

Earlier on February 1, ahead of the union budget, the national oil marketing companies had reduced the cost of the 19-kg LPG cylinder by Rs.91.50 costing it to Rs.1907 in Delhi. Meanwhile, the price hike will result in stress for restaurants, eateries and tea stalls, etc which constitute the largest user segment of the 19 kg cylinder.

The action was taken with an expectation to help small establishments such as restaurants, eateries, tea stalls, etc. which constitute the largest user segment of the 19-kg cylinder. Rs.100 hike in the cost of this commercial cylinder on December 1, 2021, had created uproar as it propelled its price to Rs.2101 in Delhi- which was the second-highest price of the 19-kg cylinder after 2012-13. However, the prices of the 19-kg cylinder were slashed by Rs.102.50 on January 1.

The reduction in the cost of cylinders had come at a juncture when various sections of the society were expecting adequate relief in the Union Budget 2022 amid the dent to the economy on account of the pandemic.

LPG price in last 2 months

The LPG price in Delhi was slashed by Rs 102.50 on January 1. The 19 kg commercial cylinder cost Rs 1,998.50 in Delhi. Earlier on November 1, prices of 19 kg Commercial cylinder saw a steep rise of Rs 266, increasing the prices to Rs 2,000.50. Following the price rate cut, a 19-kg cylinder will now cost Rs 1,998.50 as against Rs 2,101 in Delhi.

LPG Cylinder rate is revised monthly for all the states and union territories in India. Earlier on October 1, prices of 19 kg cylinders were increased by Rs 43, and on October 6, Rs 2.50 decrease in 19 kg commercial cylinders. On September 1, prices of 19 kg cylinders were increased by Rs 75.