Corporation Bank Opening Time, Closing Time, Lunchtime; Check Out The Complete Guide

Ever since its birth, Corporation Bank has been one of the major public sector banks functioning in India. The bank was founded in 1906 and it has its headquarters in Mangalore, in the state of Karnataka. In August 2019, the government proposed to merge the Corporation Bank along with Andhra Bank to the Union Bank of India. Here are the Corporation Bank opening time and other timings that you need to know. Read on to know more details:

Corporation Bank offers multiple banking facilities to its customers belonging to any part of India. If you intend to visit Corporation Bank for using any of the banking facilities, then you must have complete knowledge about the working timings of Corporation Bank. There can be certain times when one is required to physically visit the bank. Hence, it is important to know about the working hours, closing timings, lunchtime, etc. of Corporation Bank.

Working Hours Corporation bank timings on weekdays (Monday to Friday) 10:30 am to 2:30 pm Corporation Bank timings on Saturday (1st, 3rd, 5th Saturday of Every Month) 10:30 am to 2:30 pm Corporation Bank Timings on Saturday (2nd, 4th Saturday of Every Month) Bank is closed on these days Corporation Bank Timings on Sunday Bank is closed on these days

What is the Corporation Bank opening time? (As of February 2020)

Corporation Bank has variable opening hours depending on every branch. Most branches of Corporation Bank are open between 10:30 am to 2:30 pm. However, it is best recommended that the customer contacts the bank before their visit to know about the opening timings of Corporation Bank.

What is the Corporation Bank closing time? (As of February 2020)

Corporation Bank is functional every week from Monday to Friday till 2:30 pm. The bank also works on every first, third and fifth Saturday of every month till 2:30 pm for its customers. However, Corporation Bank is closed on every Sunday. Additionally, the bank remains closed on every second and fourth Saturday of every month.

What are the Corporation Bank lunch hours? (As of February 2020)

The lunch hours for Corporation Bank can differ based on the branch. Many braches even have facilities the employees take their lunch break in batches so customers are not kept waiting for long. Usually, in most banks, the lunch hours fall between 01:00-02:00 pm. Customers can contact their desired Corporation Bank branch to get more information on the same.

What are the Corporation Bank NEFT timings? (As of February 2020)

Corporation Bank conducts various NEFT transactions in all its branches across the country. The same can be availed by customers during any of the working days between 08:00 am to 07:00 pm. However, please do note that Corporation Bank does not carry out any NEFT transactions on the second and fourth Saturday.

Corporation Bank NEFT timings (weekdays) 08:00 am to 07:00 pm Corporation Bank NEFT timings (working Saturdays) 08:00 am to 07:00 pm

What are the Corporation Bank RTGS timings? (As of February 2020)

Corporation Bank carries out RTGS transaction on every working day. Customers can avail the RTGS transaction facilities from 08:00 am to 04:30 pm. However, the bank does not carry out any RTGS transactions on the second and fourth Saturday of every month.

Corporation Bank RTGS timings (weekdays) 08:00 am to 04:30 pm Corporation Bank RTGS timings (working Saturdays) 08:00 am to 04:30 pm

Additional information regarding Corporation Bank (As of February 2020)

o The Corporation Bank was founded in Udupi in 1906 guided by the principles laid out by Bala Gangadhar Tilak.

o Corporation Bank has an estimated more than 2500 branches in India.

o As of February 2020, Corporation Bank also has more than 3000 ATMs in India.

