Current Income Tax Slabs: All You Need To Know About New Income Tax Rates

The current income tax slabs will be applicable for the financial year 2019-20 (the assessment year 2020-21). These income tax slabs have exemptions that depend on the age and the residential status of the applicant. Here is the bifurcation of the taxpayer with regards to his age and residential status:
Based on the income tax exemptions mentioned above, the income tax slabs are drafted for every assessment year. These income tax slabs are to be abided by all the eligible citizens of the country while paying their income tax returns. Here are the current income tax slabs applicable for the financial year 2019-20:
|
Income Tax Slabs
|
Income tax rates and cess
|
Up to ₹ 2.5 lacs
|
Exempt from income taxes
|
₹ 2,50,001 to ₹ 5 lacs
|
5% of the total income minus ₹ 2,50,000 + 4% cess
|
₹ 5,00,001 to ₹ 10 lacs
|
₹ 12,500 + 20% of total income minus ₹ 5 lacs + 4% cess
|
₹ 1,000,001 and above
|
₹ 1,12,500 + 30% of total income minus ₹ 10 lacs + 4% cess
|
Income Tax Slabs
|
Income tax rates and cess
|
Up to ₹ 3 lacs
|
Exempt from income taxes
|
₹ 3,00,001 to ₹ 5 lacs
|
5% of the total income minus ₹ 3,00,000 + 4% cess
|
₹ 5,00,001 to ₹ 10 lacs
|
₹ 10,000 + 20% of total income minus ₹ 5 lacs + 4% cess
|
₹ 1,000,001 and above
|
₹ 1,10,000 + 30% of total income minus ₹ 10 lacs + 4% cess
|
Income Tax Slabs
|
Income tax rates and cess
|
Up to ₹ 5 lacs
|
Exempt from income taxes
|
₹ 5,00,001 to ₹ 10 lacs
|
20% of total income minus ₹ 5 lacs + 4% ces
|
₹ 1,000,001 and above
|
₹ 1,00,000 + 30% of total income minus ₹ 10 lacs + 4% cess
According to the Budget 2019 announcement, no changes have been proposed in the current income tax slabs and rates. A rebate of ₹ 12,500 will be available for all taxpayers with taxable Income up to ₹ 5 lac. This rebate has been made available under the Section 87A of the Income Tax Act. According to the information available, the standard deduction for the financial year 2019-20 will be ₹ 50,000.
For the financial year 2019-20, surcharge rates have been introduced for the super-rich. These surcharges are imposed for people with an income of over ₹ 50 lacs. Here is information about all the surcharges that apply to taxpayers that qualify under the current income tax slabs 2019-20:
|
Income Tax Slabs
|
Surcharge (%)
|
Income above ₹ 50 lacs but below ₹ 1 crore
|
10
|
Income above ₹ 1 crore but below ₹ 2 crores
|
15
|
Income above ₹ 2 crores but below ₹ 5 crores
|
25
|
Income above ₹ 5 crores
|
37
Recently, the Budget for the year 2020 was announced by the finance ministry of India. The Budget for 2020 has proposed for a new, optional tax regime that can be opted by the taxpayers. Here is a breakdown of the current income tax slabs that fall under the new, optional regime of the Budget 2020:
|
Total Income (₹)
|
Simplified, optional tax rate
|
Up to ₹ 2.5 lacs
|
Nil
|
From ₹ 2,50,001 to ₹ 5 lacs
|
5%
|
From ₹ 5,00,001 to ₹ 7.5 lacs
|
10%
|
From ₹ 7,50,001 to ₹ 10 lacs
|
15%
|
From ₹ 1,000,001 to ₹ 12.5 lacs
|
20%
|
From ₹ 1,250,001 to ₹ 15 lacs
|
25%
|
Above ₹ 1,500,001
|
30%
If a person wishes to opt for the new, optional tax regime, he/she will have to forgo the tax exemptions and deductions applicable under the sections 80C, 80D. However, section 80CCD’s tax-breaks will not be forgone while opting for the new, optional tax regimes’ income tax slabs.
If you are a regular taxpayer who is willing to switch from the old regime into the new one or vice versa, you can do that. However, there is a condition to make the switch. The requirement states that users can switch from one tax regime to another if they do not have business income. The switch can only take place once every financial year, at the beginning of the financial year.
Yes, the users have to pay the CESS and the surcharges even in the new tax regime. CESS would be applicable at the regular 4% rate, and the surcharges applicable according to the income tax limit are also to be taken into account. The new tax regime does not exempt the taxpayers from CESS and surcharges.
|
Net Income Range
|Income Tax Rates and CESS
|Net Taxable Income
|Post Budget Tax Liability
|
Increase in Tax due to CESS
|
Up to ₹ 2.5 lacs
|Nil
|
2,50,000
|-
|
-
|
₹ 2,50,001 to ₹ 5 Lacs
|
5% of total income minus ₹ 2,50,000 + 4% CESS
|5,00,000
|13,000
|
125
|
₹ 5,00,001 to ₹ 10 lacs
|₹ 12,500 + 20% of total income minus ₹ 5,00,000 + 4% CESS
|1,000,000
|
1,17,000
|
1,125
|
₹ 1,000,001 and above
|₹ 1,12,500 + 30% of total income minus ₹ 1,000,000 + 4% CESS
|
1,500,000
|2,73,000
|
2,625
|
Net Income Range
|Income Tax Rates and CESS
|Net Taxable Income
|Post Budget Tax Liability
|
Increase in Tax due to CESS
|
Upto ₹ 3 lacs
|
Nil
|
3,00,000
|-
|
-
|
₹ 3,00,001 to ₹ 5 Lacs
|5% of total income minus ₹ 3,00,000 + 4% CESS
|5,00,000
|
10,400
|
100
|
₹ 5,00,001 to ₹ 10 lacs
|₹ 12,500 + 20% of total income minus ₹ 5,00,000 + 4% CESS
|1,000,000
|
1,14,400
|
1,100
|
₹ 1,000,001 and above
|
₹ 1,10,000 + 30% of total income minus ₹ 1,000,000 + 4% CESS
|1,500,000
|
2,70,400
|
2,600
|
Net Income Range
|Income Tax Rates and CESS
|Net Taxable Income
|Post Budget Tax Liability
|
Increase in Tax due to CESS
|
Upto ₹ 5 lacs
|Nil
|
5,00,000
|-
|
-
|
₹ 5,00,001 to ₹ 10 Lacs
|
20% of total income minus ₹ 5,00,000 + 4% CESS
|1,000,000
|
1,04,000
|
1000
|
₹ 1,000,001 and above
|₹ 1,00,000 + 30% of total income minus ₹ 1,000,000 + 4% CESS
|
1,500,000
|
2,60,000
|
2,500
All tax liabilities are calculated after availing the deductions and the other tax-exemptions available to the individual.
The total income of an individual can be calculated by adding all the sources of earnings such as salary, pension, and others.
Once you or some other person has deducted the tax amount and paid it to the government, the total amount of tax deposited by you will be reflected in the Form 26AS against your PAN. The statement of your account can be downloaded from the income tax e-filling website. You can use the same portal to raise complaints in case of wrong details.
Taxpayers can pay tax online or offline. For the offline method, an individual is required to visit the bank branch and pay the tax due along with the challan. Another way of filling taxes online is by using net banking facility of any of the authorised banks.
