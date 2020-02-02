BJP's Tejasvi Surya Calls Budget 2020 'progressive', Hails Attempt To Simplify Income Tax

A day after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the Union Budget for the year 2020-21 on Saturday, February 1, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Sunday praised the Union Budget and thanked her for a "progressive attempt" to simplify the tax slabs .

While interacting with a news agency, the Bangalore South MP said, "The Indian Income Tax Act is one of the most complicated or even the most convoluted Acts in the country, or even anywhere else in the world. One of the reasons it is so complicated is because of so many exemptions under it."

"Therefore, an attempt is being made to move towards fewer exemptions and more simple, reasonable tax slabs. I think it is a very progressive step and congratulate the Finance Minister (Nirmala Sitharaman) for taking this decision," Surya added.

Meanwhile, talking in connection with AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's meeting with two women lodged in Karnataka's Bidar jail over an alleged anti-CAA-NRC play, Surya remarked that the Hyderabad MP was free to go wherever he pleased.

"Mr. Owaisi has a lot of time in hand as I have never seen him take part in any development work in his constituency. Therefore, he is employing all that free time in playing divisive politics," Surya said.

MP Surya terms the allocation of ₹99,300cr for Edu as an investment for 'New India'

Surya had also taken to his official Twitter handle on Saturday and had stated that the investment of Rs. 99,300 crores for education and Rs. 3,000 crores for skill development was an 'investment' for the 'bustling new India'.

Adding to his tweet further, he also called the new proposed tax slabs to be revolutionary and called the overall budget to be 'people & investor-friendly.'

