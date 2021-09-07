Cyber Frauds: SBI Asks Its Account Holders To Stay Away From THESE Apps, Suspicious Links

To avoid any financial loss, the State Bank of India (SBI) has warned its customers of cyber fraudsters and advised them to keep away from unverified customer care and suspicious links. On Sunday, SBI had warned its customers against phishing links that could steal their personal and confidential information. The public sector bank has asked its account holders to not download any suspicious applications on their phones. SBI also warned about mobile applications such as QuickSupport, Anydesk, Mingleview and Teamviewer. It has also asked its users to stay vigil while using the UPI service and beware of collect requests for unknown sources.

Last month, a Mumbai resident was duped for Rs 1.75 lakh after cyber fraudsters tricked him into downloading the Anydesk application. The SBI customer had recharged Rs 500 on his prepaid sim. However, the transaction got rejected, but the amount was deducted from the bank. To inquire about the deducted money, the person Googled SBI's customer care number, which led him to a scamster impersonating an SBI customer care executive who asked him to download the Anydesk app. The fraudster asked the SBI customer to make a small payment and got access to bank account details. Using the bank credentials, fraudsters swindled Rs 1.75 lakh in multiple transactions. Using the same modus operandi, a student going to the Netherlands for further studies was duped of Rs 4.37 lakh to cyber fraud in July.

SBI warns against suspicious links

Recently, several users received SMS claiming to be from SBI asking users to update documents via net banking. The message claimed: "Dear customer your SBI back account has been blocked. Plz update your document visit SBI website Click Here to update by Net Banking https://sbikycupdate.online." However, SBI called it fake and asked users to not click on suspicious.

In a tweet, the public sector bank advised its account holders to not shared bank credentials with anyone. "Sharing is not always caring. SBI says never share your bank details & ATM or UPI PINs with anyone," SBI said.

If you encounter any suspicious link or scam, you can report it at http://cybercrime.gov.in.

Image Credit: Unsplash/PTI