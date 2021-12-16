Data Patterns IPO Subscription Status: Issue Booked 119 Times On Day 3, Check Allotment

The Data Patterns IPO (Initial Public Offering), which supplies electronic systems to the defence and aerospace sector, was subscribed 119.62 times on the final day of bidding on Thursday, December 16. The initial share sale which opened for subscription on December 14 was live till December 16.

The Data Patterns (India) Ltd had already mobilised Rs 176 crore from anchor investors before the IPO. HDFC MF, Axis MF, ICICI Pru MF, Aditya Birla Sun Life Trustee, Ashoka India Opportunities Fund, Nippon Life, IIFL Focused Fund, Kotak MF, PGIM India Trustee, HDFC Life and Tata AIA Life were also among the anchor investors.

Data Patterns IPO subscription status

The portion set aside for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) was subscribed 23.14 times. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) 190.86 times and non-institutional investors (NIIs) 254.22 times. The Rs 588 crore IPO's price band was fixed at Rs 555-Rs 585 per equity share.

Data Patterns IPO allotment date

After the successful public offering, the share allotment of Data Patterns IPO is likely to take place on December 21. Shares are likely to list on stock exchanges NSE (National Stock Exchange) and BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) on December 24.

The public issue comprises of fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 240 crore and an OFS (Offer for Sale) of 59.52 lakh shares by promoters and shareholders. Under OFS, Srnivasagopalan Rangarajan and Rekha Murthy Rangarajan are selling up to 19.67 lakh shares each, Sudhir Nathan is offloading up to 75,000 shares, GK Vasundhara up to 4.15 lakh shares and up to 15.28 lakh shares by other existing investors.

About Data Patterns

Founded by Srinivasagopalan Rangarajan and Rekha Murthy Rangarajan, Data Patterns is a vertically integrated defence and aerospace electronics solutions provider catering to requirements across air, space, land and the Sea.

Its core competencies include design and development across electronic hardware, software, firmware, product prototype, mechanical, besides its testing, validation and verification. Its involvement has been found across radars, electronic warfare suits, underwater electronics/communication, automated test equipment, small satellites and programmes catering BrahMos, light utility helicopters, Tejas light combat aircraft and other communication and electronic intelligence systems.

(Image: PTI/Pixabay)