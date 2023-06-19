Despite Funding Winter AI, Fintech Offer Hope To Young Entrepreneurs

The startup sector across the world is going through a phase of funding winter, a term referred to when startup founders find it tough to raise funds to incubate their businesses. Despite the prolonged phase of funding winter, the startups in fintech, healthcare, software as a service (SaaS), e-commerce, and artificial intelligence (AI) are defying this trend.

Startups in 2023 are facing enormous obstacles and layoffs as a result of depleting funds. However, there is a glimmer of hope for aspiring entrepreneurs as the latest Hurun Global Unicorn Index 2023 highlights that certain sectors are still attracting exceptional young talent and lucrative capital investments.

Fintech takes the lead with 171 valuable startups, boasting a combined value of $728 billion. The SaaS sector comes in second with 136 unicorns, worth a total of $437 billion. With 120 unicorns, valued at $364 billion, e-commerce secures third spot. The US, China, and India dominate the e-commerce space. The AI industry claims 105 unicorns, experiencing significant growth, with OpenAI valued at $20 billion, Grammarly at $13 billion, and Talkdesk at $10 billion.

“Fintech, healthcare, software as a service (SaaS), e-commerce, and AI startups are witnessing growth because of soaring demand for digital services, financial inclusion, and the revolutionary wave of decentralized finance (DeFi),” Pranay Mathur, Partner & CEO of Realtime Angel Fund (RTAF) told Republic.

Meanwhile, India's startup ecosystem is also going through tough times as investments plunged by a staggering 75 per cent in the first quarter of 2023. This sharp decline is evident across all funding stages, with early-stage and late-stage funding dropping by 60-80 per cent compared to the previous year. The consequences of this funding freeze are alarming, as India has failed to produce even a single unicorn in the last six months.

Startups in the country raised a pitiful $2 billion in Q1 2023, the lowest quarterly total in over three years. This is raising concerns that the year's total investment for startups may barely exceed $10 billion. These figures are insignificant in light of the record-breaking $30 billion and $20 billion raised in 2021 and 2022, respectively, news agency Reuters reported from CB Insights.