Entrepreneurs In Gujarat's Morbi Take On Chinese Goods; Scale Production To Replace Them

Following PM Modi's clarion call for an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', Gujarat's ceramic city Morbi has stepped up to scale-up their production in a bid to replace Chinese goods in the Indian markets. Forming an alliance of about 150 entrepreneurs, small-scale local businesses have come together to produce goods in the plastic and electronic market that are imported from China on a large scale. According to the Gujarat entrepreneurs, such goods can be easily replaced by Indian manufactures who can offer better quality for the game.

"We are too dependent on China for everyday things even if we have the capacity to produce them ourselves. Millions of products like toys, radio, electronic parts are imported from China. Along with cheap prices, they are also well known for their terrible quality," said Jaysukhbhai Patel, Managing Director of Ajanta Oreva Group to news agency told ANI.

About 150 entrepreneurs have made an alliance here at Morbi. Together we have about 25,000 skilled workers with several years of experience. We are more than capable of making products at much better quality at the same price," Patel added.

Read: With Record Spike Of 861, Gujarat COVID-19 Tally Crosses 39,000

Read: Gujarat HC: PIL Seeks Saffron Colour For 'Made In India' Products On E-commerce Websites

Jaysukhbhai Patel also revealed that most business owners in Morbi had the inventory, the factory equipment and the machinery that was needed to carry out large scale production of plastic goods and electronic parts. "This is a golden opportunity, not just for industry but even for pharmaceuticals, chemicals, etc. Artisans, labourers, entrepreneurs and a little help from the government can help us overtake china in many production sectors," he said.

Meanwhile, speaking to ANI, the President of Gujarat Federation of Industries Association, Prakashbhai Vermorane said that the city of Morbi was not only an example of the country's resolve for self-reliance but also for women empowerment. "Many of our skilled labourers are women who have been working in this sector for several years. There are over 400 micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSME) here. MSMEs are capable of bringing long term change in our country's economy. These must be utilised and truly connect to the idea of Atmanirbhar Bharat," he said.

Read: Gujarat Withdraws Tariff GR For Imported Coal-run Power Units

Read: Gujarat: Diamond Industry Workers Leaving Surat In Large Numbers

(With Agency Inputs)