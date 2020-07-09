Gujarat HC: PIL Seeks Saffron Colour For 'Made In India' Products On E-commerce Websites

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed in Gujarat High Court seeks remedy for products to be easily identifiable on e-commerce websites on whether or not the product has been manufactured in India. The PIL states that since Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India has asked for Atmanirbhar Bharat, the people at large should be informed while they make a decision to buy products which were primarily manufactured in India. A system has also been offered in this PIL that would help civilians at large to identify the products better.

Read: Gujarat: Diamond Industry Workers Leaving Surat In Large Numbers

Colour coding system suggested

For the same, a colour coding system has been suggested for e-commerce websites to follow so that their consumers can identify the place of manufacturing of the product with ease. For products of an Indian company and manufactured in India as well, orange or saffron colour has been suggested. For a product of an Indian company but manufactured outside of India, blue colour has been suggested. For a product of a foreign company and manufactured outside of India, the colour red has been suggested. For a foreign company and manufacturing in India, yellow has been suggested. And, pink has been suggested for MNCs.

Read: Gujarat: Following Torrential Rainfall; Cattle Washed Away In A Village In Saurashtra

The advocate Yatin Soni who has filed this petition himself has claimed that the customers are being robbed off of their right to information and right to awareness for the origin of these products that they order online.

"It is usually when the product has been delivered to the customer's houses that they get to know where the particular product was manufactured. If this colour coding is done in the background of the picture of the product, it would be easier for them to identify and adhere to the spirit Atma Nirbhar Bharat and buy products which are manufactured in India by Indian companies only," Soni shared.

Read: Gujarat Has Become 'epicentre Of Chinese Investment In India': Congress

Read: Gujarat Logs Highest Single-day Spike Of 783 COVID-19 Cases

(Image credits: PTI)