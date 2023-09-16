Flight Cancellations Lowest Among Tata Sons’ AirAsia, Vistara, Air India: DGCA August Data

Quick links:
Flight cancellations in August: Scheduled domestic airlines in India reported an overall cancellation rate of 0.65 per cent for the month of August 2023, affecting passengers across the country. Technical issues emerged as the most significant reason for the cancellation rates, accounting for 50.1 per cent of such disruptions. The data, released by DGCA, outlined the cancellation rate of various Indian airlines, but Tata Group-run AirAsia, Vistara, and Air India were the least-affected carriers by these reasons.
In addition to technical glitches, weather conditions posed another major challenge, contributing to 23.3 per cent of cancellations. Unpredictable monsoon rains and adverse weather patterns disrupted flight operations in various regions of the country.
Operational issues, which accounted for 10.3 per cent of cancellations, included challenges related to crew scheduling, airport logistics, and ground operations. Commercial factors, such as ticket overselling or revenue management, played a minor role, contributing to 0.2 per cent of cancellations. Meanwhile, miscellaneous reasons, which included issues not classified under the primary categories, accounted for 16.2 per cent of disruptions.
AirAsia, Vistara, and Air India, all of which come under the Tata Sons, were the best performing airlines, with cancellation rates of 0.03 per cent, 0.1 per cent and 0.28 per cent, respectively. The group is currently working on merging its full-service carriers Air India and Vistara.
Meanwhile, budget airline IndiGo saw 0.59 per cent cancellations, while SpiceJet flights saw 0.55 per cent cancellation rate.
Regional airline Indiaone Air reported the highest cancellation rate, standing at 34.19 per cent. Alliance Air and Akasa Air followed with cancellation rates of 2.21 per cent and 1.17 per cent, respectively.
A total of 288 passenger complaints were lodged during August 2023 across all domestic airlines. This equates to approximately 0.23 complaints per 10,000 passengers carried during the month.
The majority of passenger complaints in August 2023 centred around flight-related issues, comprising 41.3 per cent of all grievances. Following closely behind were concerns related to baggage, accounting for 18.4 per cent of the complaints, and refund disputes, which contributed 16 per cent. Additionally, some passengers expressed dissatisfaction with staff behaviour (2.4 per cent), disability-related matters (1 per cent), catering services (0.3 per cent), and a range of miscellaneous issues (14.2 per cent).
However, according to DGCA's air traffic data for August 2023, airlines successfully addressed approximately 98 per cent of the 288 complaints received in August 2023.