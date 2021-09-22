Flipkart Brings 'Flipkart Xtra'; Aims To Provide Jobs To Thousands This Festive Season

Indian E-Commerce Company Flipkart is all set to launch a separate marketplace model 'Flipkart Xtra' with a motive to extend flexible earning possibilities to individuals, service agencies and technicians. On Wednesday, the Walmart-owned company declared that it will provide a simple and seamless onboarding experience to interested individuals through the 'Flipkart Xtra' app on Google Play Store.

The company in a statement said that eligibles, after going through a process of verification, will be able to onboard themselves in several roles including delivery executives and as service partners or technicians.

Flipkart launch to boost employment opportunities for many

The new marketplace is considered to boost Flipkart's supply chain while also ensuring seamless and swift delivery of consignments and services to customers across the country. It would also create part-time job opportunities for many unemployed individuals, the statement added.

Flipkart's move comes ahead of the festive season and the 'Big Billion Days' which is considered as a major boost for thousands of individuals, technicians, and service agencies providing access to opportunities for additional work and earnings as delivery partners, the statement maintained. The company aims to onboard 4,000 part-time associates via Flipkart Xtra for the entire festive season leading until December 2021.

Committed to creating value for all stakeholders: Hemant Badri

Flipkart Senior Vice-President and Head of Supply Chain Hemant Badri said, "As an organisation committed to creating value for all stakeholders including sellers, artisans, MSMEs, Kiranas, and customers, we are constantly expanding the scope of our partnership to equitably distribute the benefits of e-commerce. We are pleased to launch Flipkart Xtra, our service marketplace, to give flexible earning opportunities to individuals, local stores and even service technicians." Badri cited Flipkart's move as a new disruption in the gig economy space and said that it will help individuals find an alternate source of income while contributing to the country's economic recovery.

Gig economy in India has the potential to give jobs to 90 million: BCG

According to the Boston Consulting Group Matrix (BCG), the gig economy has the potential to give job opportunities to 90 million jobs in India's non-farm economy alone, transact USD 250 billion in the volume of work while also contributing to 1.25 per cent (approx) to India's GDP over the long term.

In a separate statement, Flipkart group firm Myntra said it is expanding its 'Kirana network' to 25,000 stores and is hiring 11,000 people for last-mile delivery and customer support ahead of the festive season.

(With inputs from PTI)

(Image: PTI/Representative Image)