Foxconn To Start IPhone 15 Production In Tamil Nadu Prior To September Launch

Apple's highly awaited iPhone 15 is set to be produced in India, marking a significant step towards reducing the manufacturing lag between India and China, as reported on Wednesday. The Cupertino-based tech giant is working to align the production of its new flagship device with its release date.

Media reports citing Bloomberg News have suggested that Foxconn Technology Group's plant in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu, is gearing up to deliver the latest iPhone 15 units mere weeks after they start rolling out from Chinese factories, signifying Apple's strategic approach to synchronise its Indian operations with the manufacturing hub in China.

iPhone 15: Packed with new features

Scheduled for a likely announcement on September 12, 2023, the iPhone 15 is anticipated to come as the most substantial update to the device in three years. This includes the introduction of the Dynamic Island feature, promising sleeker designs with thinner bezels and larger displays across all variants of the iPhone 15.

To realise this strategy, Apple is leveraging its partnerships with suppliers in India. Apart from Foxconn, other Apple suppliers such as Pegatron Corp and a Wistron Corp factory acquired by the Tata Group, are expected to participate in assembling the iPhone 15.

Focus on increasing production in India

Previously, Apple's production in India experienced a six-to-nine-month lag behind China's output. However, this delay was considerably minimised last year, with Apple producing 7 per cent of its iPhones in India by the end of March.

The company's current objective is to further align the timing of shipments from India and China, a goal that suppliers are working towards.

Besides iPhones, Apple is also expanding its manufacturing presence in India. Reports suggest that the production of AirPods wireless earbuds is set to commence at Foxconn's Hyderabad facility. This marks the second product category, after iPhones, to be manufactured in India.

Major upgrade to last iPhone series

The iPhone 15 series is projected to introduce a range of new features, including advancements in chip technology. Pro models are expected to house Apple's next-generation A17 Bionic chip, manufactured using TSMC's 3nm process for enhanced performance and efficiency. The standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models are likely to feature the A16 Bionic chip.

With regards to pricing, while the standard models are anticipated to maintain their prices in line with the iPhone 14, the Pro variants might experience price hikes, potentially due to increased features and advanced technology. The iPhone 15 series is expected to launch on either September 12 or 13, marking an eagerly awaited event in the tech calendar.