Glenmark Life Sciences IPO: Check Allotment Status On BSE, Kfintech After IPO Finalisation

The Mumbai-headquartered company's Rs 1,514 crore IPO has set a price band ar Rs 695- Rs 720 per equity share. The IPO will be open till July 29.

Glenmark Life Sciences

The month of June has been great for IPOs. After Zomato, which got astounding Indian Capital Market debut, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals’ subsidiary Glenmark Life Sciences kicked off a stupendous start as the initial public offer was subscribed 2.84 times on day one. The pharma IPO received bids for 4.1 crore equity shares against the allotted 1.4 crore equity shares.

The Mumbai-headquartered company's Rs 1,514 crore IPO has set a price band ar Rs 695- Rs 720 per equity share. The IPO will be open till July 29. Glenmark Life Sciences is expected to make a market debut on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on August 6. While the share allotment could finalise on August 3, 2021.

GLS IPO: How to check the Glenmark Life Sciences IPO allotment status online on BSE?

  • Visit the official website of BSE- www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
  • On this window, you will see the 'Status of Issue Application' page, click on Equity
  • Select 'Glenmark Life Sciences' in the issue name
  • Enter your application number and PAN number
  • Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit submit
  • The details of your IPO allotment will appear on the screen

Steps to check the GLS IPO allotment status on 'Kfintech' website

  • Visit On Kfintech's official website- https://kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus/
  • Select 'Glenmark Life Sciences' from the drop-down list menu.
  • Enter your application no or DP Client ID or PAN no 
  • Enter Captcha and click on 'Submit'.

Glenmark Life Sciences IPO GMP: Meanwhile, the pharmaceutical firm's grey market price is doing good at a premium of Rs 110 which suggests that the IPO listing is at around 25-30% premium.

Glenmark life IPO dates: The IPO opened on Tuesday and will be live till July 29. The GLS IPO allotment will be likely on August 3 and the listing on August 6, 2021.

About the company:

A leading developer and manufacturer of active pharmaceutical ingredients, Glenmark Life Sciences is adept in chronic therapeutic areas including diabetes, cardiovascular disease, anti-infectives, central nervous system disease, gastro-intestinal disorders and pain management

