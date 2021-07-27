Glenmark Life Sciences IPO: Check Allotment Status On BSE, Kfintech After IPO Finalisation

Quick links:
Image: PTI
The month of June has been great for IPOs. After Zomato, which got astounding Indian Capital Market debut, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals’ subsidiary Glenmark Life Sciences kicked off a stupendous start as the initial public offer was subscribed 2.84 times on day one. The pharma IPO received bids for 4.1 crore equity shares against the allotted 1.4 crore equity shares.
The Mumbai-headquartered company's Rs 1,514 crore IPO has set a price band ar Rs 695- Rs 720 per equity share. The IPO will be open till July 29. Glenmark Life Sciences is expected to make a market debut on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on August 6. While the share allotment could finalise on August 3, 2021.
Glenmark Life Sciences IPO GMP: Meanwhile, the pharmaceutical firm's grey market price is doing good at a premium of Rs 110 which suggests that the IPO listing is at around 25-30% premium.
Glenmark life IPO dates: The IPO opened on Tuesday and will be live till July 29. The GLS IPO allotment will be likely on August 3 and the listing on August 6, 2021.
A leading developer and manufacturer of active pharmaceutical ingredients, Glenmark Life Sciences is adept in chronic therapeutic areas including diabetes, cardiovascular disease, anti-infectives, central nervous system disease, gastro-intestinal disorders and pain management