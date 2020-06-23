Centre Mandates Sellers Adding Country-of-origin On Products On Government E-Marketplace

The Indian Government on Tuesday issued an order asking its e-commerce website Government e-Marketplace (GeM) to mandatorily publicise the country of origin on every new product that it lists on its website.

This comes against the backdrop of the nation's resolve to boycott all Chinese products in the country as well as boost its 'Make in India' initiative and adopt the path of 'self-reliance'. By listing the country of origin, customers will be given the free will to decide whether they want to buy a Chinese/foreign product or not.

Along with this, the Government e-Marketplace (GeM), has also asked its sellers to mention the local content percentage in each of its products. "Buyers can choose to buy only those products that meet the minimum 50% local content criteria," read the official order of the Government.

