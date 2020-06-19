Boycott China: Paresh Rawal has message for e-commerce sites, South stars go off TikTok

The ‘Boycott China’ message seems to be loud and clear if the latest statements of politicians, sportspersons, and film stars are anything to go by. Reacting strongly to 20 Indian soldiers being martyred in the violent face-off with the Chinese Army along the Line of Actual Control, stars are joining the movement to boycott Chinese products. Some of the veterans of the industry, Paresh Rawal, Shekhar Kapur, and Satish Shah, and stars from the Television and South film industries also lent their support.

READ: CAIT Urges Maharashtra Govt To Cancel MoUs With 3 Chinese Firms

READ: After CAIT, Delhi Traders Pledge To Not Sell Chinese Products Amid India-China Faceoff

Paresh Rawal had a message for e-commerce websites like Flipkart, Amazon, and Snapdeal, requesting them to put a disclaimer on Chinese products. Using the hashtag ‘Boycott Chinese Products’, the actor wrote that he had the right as a customer to know the origin of his purchase. Producer Priya Gupta also echoed the Hera Pheri star’s views.

Here’s the post

Hello Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal and all the other online merchants, if you are selling Chinese goods, kindly ensure that you put a disclaimer on them. As your customer, I would like to know the origin of the product that I am buying.#BoycottChineseProducts — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) June 18, 2020

Products that are ‘Made in China’ should be marked in Big Bold letters on each packing so that Customers have a choice to not buy them. Govt of India should mandate this for all imported Chinese goods. @narendramodi #BoycottChineseProduct — Priya Gupta (@priyagupta999) June 18, 2020

Satish Shah wrote that buying products from China till now was fine, but now the ‘rule of thumb’ should be to avoid it.

Chinese have already rcvd d money for items we’ve bought till date. No more Chinese stuff from now on that shld be the rule of thumb. — satish shah (@sats45) June 18, 2020

Though Shekhar Kapur did not call for a boycott of Chinese goods, the director shared an old topical of Amul on ‘Cheeni Kum Karo’, asking the neighbouring county to back off.

Tv actor Kamya Punjabi wrote that it was time to start afresh amid China’s misdemeanours and join the movement. When a netizen pointed out that she was using an ‘assembled in China’ phone, she wrote that ‘common sense’ was 'no more investments' into Chinese products.

Sab kuch seekh lenge dost, khana banaana bhi aur #Atmanirbhar banna bhi...aur china ne jo duniya ko banaya hai uska jawab dena bhi.. shuruwat toh kar hi li hai... aap bhi koshish karo naamumkin kuch bhi nahi ☺️ Jai Hind 🙏🏻 #BoycottChineseApp #BoycottChina #BoycottChineseProducts https://t.co/vJ8mNvwoM5 — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) June 18, 2020

Why? Things we have already paid for why should we stop using them? Paise diye hai bhai ☺️ mehnat ki kamai hai! The point is no further investments 😊 common sense sir 😀 Jai Hind 🙏🏻 #AatmanirbharBharat #BoycottChineseProducts #BoycottChineseApp https://t.co/9PheW9mGPz — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) June 19, 2020

Members of the South film industry like music composer Ghibran and actors Nikhil Siddhartha and Parul Yadav also sent strong messages.

Ghibran uninstalled TikTok and shared screenshots. Nikhil shared a photograph of martyr from Telangana of Colonel B Santosh Babu, and expressed his anger by urging fans to join the movement, starting with TikTok. Parul Yadav urged citizens to make Chinese companies feel the 'pinch' and that she was going off the Chinese apps till LAC was restored.

3 Indians including our BraveHeart Colonel B Santosh Babu from Suryapet district Telangana was Martyed in conflict at #IndiaChinaBorder

Blood Is Boiling with Anger at this arrogant act from China. They will be slippered in the face.

BOYCOTT CHINESE GOODS starting with tiktok🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/4VR5Spt9R5 — Nikhil Siddhartha (@actor_Nikhil) June 16, 2020

20 of our bravest citizens have been murdered in the most gruesome fashion possible when they were peacefully doing their job.. They were pelted with stones and beaten with rods by the Chinese..I don't understand why we keep going insane about our western neighbour but the truth — Parul Yadav (@TheParulYadav) June 18, 2020

is that they are only a proxy for the real enemy... and it's high time we focus on this reality.. It's impossible for any one person to make China feel the pinch but a billion of us pinching the Chinese owned companies like Zoom, TikTok, PUBG, Beauty Plus, Cam Scanner, — Parul Yadav (@TheParulYadav) June 18, 2020

Clash of Kings, Xiomi, Oppo, UC Browser, Xender, SHAREit, Shein, Clean, One+ etc., will definitely get the message across.. As my contribution to this I am going off all China owned goods and services till they back off and the LAC is restored. — Parul Yadav (@TheParulYadav) June 18, 2020

Also China is mining our data so it's important to delete all Chinese made/ owned/ operated apps from our phones..I urge everyone to help make China feel the pinch #JaiHind #IndianArmy #IndiaChinaFaceOff #IndiaChinaBorder #saluttothebravehearts #Saluteindianarmy #GalwanValley — Parul Yadav (@TheParulYadav) June 18, 2020

Meanwhile, the traders' body CAIT has urged celebrities of the film industry to refrain from promoting Chinese products. Film association FWICE too sent a similar message in a strong statement.

READ: CAIT Writes To Maha CM, Urges To Cancel Govt Contracts With Chinese Firms Worth Rs 5000 Cr

READ: After CAIT, FWICE Urges Stars To Boycott Promotion Of Chinese Products, Show 'patriotism'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.