Boycott China: Paresh Rawal Has Message For E-commerce Sites, South Stars Go Off TikTok

As Boycott China movement gained momentum, Paresh Rawal had a message for e-commerce sites like Flipkart, Amazon. South stars went off TikTok over LAC face-off.

Joel Kurian
Boycott China: Paresh Rawal has message for e-commerce sites, South stars go off TikTok

The ‘Boycott China’ message seems to be loud and clear if the latest statements of politicians, sportspersons, and film stars are anything to go by. Reacting strongly to 20 Indian soldiers being martyred in the violent face-off with the Chinese Army along the Line of Actual Control, stars are joining the movement to boycott Chinese products. Some of the veterans of the industry, Paresh Rawal, Shekhar Kapur, and Satish Shah, and stars from the Television and South film industries also lent their support.

Paresh Rawal had a message for e-commerce websites like Flipkart, Amazon, and Snapdeal, requesting them to put a disclaimer on Chinese products. Using the hashtag ‘Boycott Chinese Products’, the actor wrote that he had the right as a customer to know the origin of his purchase. Producer Priya Gupta also echoed the Hera Pheri star’s views.

Here’s the post 

Satish Shah wrote that buying products from China till now was fine, but now the ‘rule of thumb’ should be to avoid it.

Though Shekhar Kapur did not call for a boycott of Chinese goods, the director shared an old topical of Amul on ‘Cheeni Kum Karo’, asking the neighbouring county to back off.

Tv actor Kamya Punjabi wrote that it was time to start afresh amid China’s misdemeanours and join the movement. When a netizen pointed out that she was using an ‘assembled in China’ phone, she wrote that ‘common sense’ was 'no more investments' into Chinese products.

Members of the South film industry like music composer Ghibran and actors Nikhil Siddhartha and Parul Yadav also sent strong messages.

Ghibran uninstalled TikTok and shared screenshots. Nikhil shared a photograph of martyr from Telangana of Colonel B Santosh Babu, and expressed his anger by urging fans to join the movement, starting with TikTok. Parul Yadav urged citizens to make Chinese companies feel the 'pinch' and that she was going off the Chinese apps till LAC was restored.

Meanwhile, the traders' body CAIT has urged celebrities of the film industry to refrain from promoting Chinese products. Film association FWICE too sent a similar message in a strong statement. 

