Greenply Industries, one of India’s largest interior infrastructure brands with over 30 years of experience in manufacturing a comprehensive range of plywood, block boards, decorative veneers, flush doors, and other allied products, has flagged off the first dispatch of its newly launched product Greenply MDF from its recently commissioned plant in Vadodara district, Gujarat.

Commenting on the launch, Sanidhya Mittal, Joint Managing Director, Greenply Industries Limited said, “Greenply is already a leading brand in the plywood sector and venturing into the MDF business is a natural progression. This is one the most ambitious projects for us at Greenply that we have completed it in just 15 months. We are extremely elated to have made our first dispatch and looking forward to a positive customer feedback.”

"The company has employed PRODIQ-NEO technology, the first of its kind in India equipped with measuring equipment and artificial intelligence software to guarantee product quality, precision and durability," a company release said.

"Greenply became India’s first to introduce zero emission (E-0) products to ensure the plywoods meet the international emission standards set by CARB & EPA keeping the indoor air quality safe for the occupants and the craftsmen of interiors. The company has always been actively driving product innovation," it added. Greenply Industries Limited (GIL) is present in over 900 cities, towns, and villages across 28 states and 6 union territories, serviced through a well-entrenched distribution networking Tizit, Nagaland.

Greenply Industries Limited (GIL) is listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange. It has a net consolidated turnover of ₨ 2,044 crore for the financial year 2012–2013.Greenply manufacturers various interior infrastructure products such as plywood, block board, decorative laminates, decorative veneers, medium-density fiberboards (MDF), Laminate flooring and restroom cubicles. It has 45 branches all across India and presence in more than 300 cities with more than 13,000 distributors, dealers, sub-dealers and retailers. The company has its registered office in Tinsukia, Assam and corporate office in Kolkata. The company was established as "Mittal Laminates Private Limited" on 28 November 1990. It became a Mittal Laminates Limited in 1994, and finally Greenply Industries Limited in 1996. Its first manufacturing plant was established in 1993 at Behror, Rajasthan, followed by one at Pantnagar, Uttarakhand in 2006. Prior to which a manufacturing unit of erstwhile Greenply Industries Limited at Tizit, Nagaland was taken over, along with the company itself in 1995.