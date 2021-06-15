Hallmark On Gold Mandatory From Today, Check New Guidelines Before Buying Yellow Metal

Quick links:
Following the government's decision to postpone the earlier June 1 deadline due to the COVID-19 outbreak, gold jewellery and related commodities will be required to be hallmarked beginning Tuesday, June 15. According to the new criteria, jewellers in India can now only offer gold goods weighing 14, 18, or 22 carats. According to the government, the number of hallmarking centres has increased by 25% in the last five years. India has the capacity to mark roughly 14 crore goods per year using existing certification centre capabilities.
According to news agency PTI, a committee led by Director General Pramod Tewari of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has been tasked to ensure effective coordination and tackle implementation concerns. The government declared in November 2019 that from January 15, 2021, hallmarking of gold jewellery and artefacts will be required across the country. However, due to the Coronavirus outbreak, the deadline has been extended twice.
Gold hallmarking is a method of certifying the metal's purity. While gold hallmarking is currently optional in India and not a requirement. The government's initiative aims to protect gold buyers from being duped by vendors. Customers can identify hallmarked gold using four purity symbols: BIS mark; Carat and Fineness purity (14, 18, 22); Identification mark/number of the Hallmarking Centre; the identity mark/number of the jeweller. It is critical that as a buyer, you purchase only hallmarked gold ornaments. Customers can be confident that they are receiving gold products that are guaranteed to be pure as stated on the item due to mandated hallmarking.
