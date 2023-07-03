Here's Why Passenger Vehicle Sales Witnessed Upsurge In June

Indian automakers have reported a surge in sales of passenger vehicles (PV) and premium two-wheelers, signaling a promising outlook for the country's economic growth. Auto sales figures are closely monitored as they serve as a key indicator of private consumption, which holds significant weightage in calculating the nation's overall economic performance.



Maruti Suzuki India, the leading passenger vehicle manufacturer in terms of volume, witnessed an 8.5 per cent year-on-year increase in domestic passenger vehicle sales, with a total of 133,027 units sold in June. Market analysis from Antique Stock Broking revealed that the demand was primarily driven by new models, while older models and entry-level segments continued to face challenges.

The utility vehicle (UV) segment demonstrated robust growth, with Mahindra and Mahindra, the country's top sports utility vehicle (SUV) maker by market share, recording a notable 22 per cent rise in SUV sales. Furthermore, Maruti Suzuki experienced a significant surge in UV sales, more than doubling the figures from the previous year.



Passenger Vehicle sales surge | Image credit: Shutterstock



Experts attribute the boost in PV sales to the improvement in supply chain issues, although they caution that constraints have not been entirely resolved. Motilal Oswal analysts noted that despite progress, most SUV models still face a waiting period of approximately two months.

Two-wheeler segment

In the two-wheeler segment, Eicher Motors witnessed an impressive 25.6 per cent rise in sales of Royal Enfield motorcycles, while Bajaj Auto observed a 33 per cent increase in domestic two-wheeler sales. The growth in this sector can be attributed to steady urban demand and the easing of supply chain constraints. However, Hero MotoCorp, which primarily caters to rural consumers, experienced a near-9 per cent decline in domestic sales due to a slower recovery in rural markets and the high base effect resulting from the early festive season last year.

Commercial vehicles segment

The commercial vehicles segment also showed signs of recovery, with Ashok Leyland and Eicher Motors reporting 5 per cent and 6.5 per cent growth, respectively. Ashok Leyland, a prominent player in the commercial vehicles market, experienced a 4.7 per cent rise in sales, while Eicher Motors witnessed a 6.5 per cent increase in sales of trucks and buses.

Tata Motors, one of India's leading automobile manufacturers, recorded a modest 1 per cent growth in total domestic sales across its various divisions.

Overall, the sales growth exhibited by Indian automakers, particularly in the passenger vehicle and premium two-wheeler segments, is encouraging for the country's economic recovery. While demand for new models and utility vehicles has been the driving force behind the surge, supply chain constraints still pose challenges. The commercial vehicles segment also displayed positive signs, indicating a broader revival in the automotive industry. These trends bode well for India's economic growth prospects, which heavily rely on private consumption.

(With agency inputs)