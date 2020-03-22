Hero Motocorp Suspends Operations Globally Till March 31

Automobile manufacturer Hero Motocorp has announced that it will be suspending all manufacturing operations across the globe with immediate effect till March 31. The firm has stated that the decision has been taken to ensure the health and safety of all employees.

Our top priority is the health and well-being of our employees. With #COVID-19 situation escalating, we are halting operations at all our manufacturing plants globally. Employees at our corporate offices will continue to work from home.

A statement released by the firm read, "With the safety and wellbeing of its employees as top priority in view of the escalating COVID-19 situation, Hero MotoCorp has decided to halt operations at all its global manufacturing facilities – including in India, Colombia and Bangladesh - and the Global Parts Centre (GPC) at Neemrana with immediate effect until March 31, 2020."

"Employees at all the other functions and locations including the Centre of Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur in the northern Indian state of Rajasthan will continue to work from home, except for those whose physical presence is necessary to run the day-to-day essential services," the firm added.

Globally, more than 13,000 people have died due to Coronavirus, with the epicentre being China. The virus has infected around 3,07,000 people globally and has now spread to North America, South America, Europe, New Zealand, and more than 100 other countries.

