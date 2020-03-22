The Debate
Hero Motocorp Suspends Operations Globally Till March 31

India Business

The firm stated that the decision has been taken to ensure the health and safety of all employees. Globally, more than 13,000 people have died due to COVID-19

Hero

Automobile manufacturer Hero Motocorp has announced that it will be suspending all manufacturing operations across the globe with immediate effect till March 31. The firm has stated that the decision has been taken to ensure the health and safety of all employees.

READ: Manufacturers Shut Plants, Markets Down Again As Virus Rips

Hero Motocorp stops production

A statement released by the firm read, "With the safety and wellbeing of its employees as top priority in view of the escalating COVID-19 situation, Hero MotoCorp has decided to halt operations at all its global manufacturing facilities – including in India, Colombia and Bangladesh - and the Global Parts Centre (GPC) at Neemrana with immediate effect until March 31, 2020."

"Employees at all the other functions and locations including the Centre of Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur in the northern Indian state of Rajasthan will continue to work from home, except for those whose physical presence is necessary to run the day-to-day essential services," the firm added.

READ: China Manufacturing Slumps As Anti-virus Controls Bite

Globally, more than 13,000 people have died due to Coronavirus, with the epicentre being China. The virus has infected around 3,07,000 people globally and has now spread to North America, South America, Europe, New Zealand, and more than 100 other countries.

READ: Experts Claim Air Quality Improving In Countries Placed Under Coronavirus Lockdown

READ: Mexican President Thanks Trump For Not Closing Border Amid Coronavirus Crisis

 

