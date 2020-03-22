Mexican President Thanks Trump For Not Closing Border Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador spoke to US President Donald Trump and thanked him for not shutting down the border amid the coronavirus crisis. AMLO expressed solidarity with the people and government of the United States on behalf of Mexico.

The Mexican President said that he has also proposed accelerating the implementation of a regional trade deal between the United States, Mexico and Canada to boost the economic recovery. He reaffirmed the commitment to always work together and especially during difficult times.

During a press briefing on March 21, Trump said that his administration is working closely with Mexico and Canada to prevent the spread of the virus across the border. He said that the measures will protect the health of all three nations and reduce the incentive for a mass global migration that would badly deplete the health care resources needed for our people.

Joint statement

The US and Mexico, in a joint statement on the initiative to combat the coronavirus pandemic, said that the strong partnership and close cooperation between both countries has allowed them to maintain a productive border environment. It said that they value the health and safety of their citizens and keep that at the forefront of joint decisions made by their respective leaders regarding cross-border operations.

“Recognizing the robust trade relationship between the United States and Mexico, we agree our two countries, in response to the ongoing global and regional health situation, require particular measures both to protect bilateral trade and our countries’ economies and ensure the health of our nations’ citizens,” said both countries.

They agreed to the need for a dedicated joint effort to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus and address the economic effects resulting from reduced mobility along our shared border. In order to ensure that essential travel can continue, the United States and Mexico temporarily restricted all non-essential travel across its borders.

