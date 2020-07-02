Hindustan Unilever's 'Fair & Lovely' Now Repackaged As 'Glow & Lovely'

HUL on Thursday announced the next step in the evolution of its skincare portfolio to a more inclusive vision of Positive Beauty and introduced 'Glow & Lovely', the new name for the Fair & Lovely brand. The Men's range of Fair & Lovely will be called 'Glow & Handsome'.

HUL earlier in June announced that it would remove the word ''Fair'' from its popular skincare brand ''Fair & Lovely'', as part of a global rebranding exercise by its parent Unilever. While the move has come at a time when there are growing voices against racial stereotyping, the company insisted that its step has got nothing to do with the current anti-racism movements in the West, saying it has been working on the evolution of the Rs 2000-crore brand for many years.

HUL said its other skincare portfolio will also adopt a new holistic vision towards beauty that cares for everyone and celebrates all skin colours. This follows Unilever's policy for all its beauty and personal care brands, which will evolve "to a more inclusive vision of beauty that celebrates and cares for all skin tones, and no longer uses the words white/whitening', light/lightening or fair/fairness'"

Fair & Lovely has been marketed by Hindustan Unilever over the years as a gateway to skin lightening or whitening. Despite the company's claim that it ad changed its branding approach from 2014, the product was continued to be marketed as a tool to getting a lighter skin, aimed at the skin colour of Indians. However, in the aftermath of the protests against discrimination based on colour and Hindustan Unilever constantly needled to change the name of the product, HUI has announced that it would drop the word 'Fair' in its product in order to create a more inclusive version of the same, not based on skin colour.