Fair & Lovely Rebranding: From Memes To Praise, Netizens Share A Mixed Response

On Thursday, June 25, 2020, Hindustan Unilever published an official statement in which they revealed that they were changing the name of their long-standing and infamous product, Fair & Lovely. To be more inclusive, Hindustan Unilever has decided to remove all mention of fair/fairness’, ‘white/whitening’, and ‘light/lightning' from its packaging. This decision was made in light of the recent protests that aimed to end discrimination based on race and skin colour.

This decision received mixed reactions from netizens on social media. Some felt like removing 'fair' from the name was not enough as the product was still inherently about skin colour. However, others felt like it was a much needed progressive step towards ending discrimination. Several netizens and a few celebs even praised Hindustan Unilever for their decision.

Many netizens feel like removing the word 'Fair' from Fair & Lovely will not change the problematic nature of the product. People were also amused by the fact that Hindustan Unilever was still willing to sell the product with a changed name, even after the massive backlash they received on social media. However, some people praised the change and called it a positive step towards ending the product's racist marketing.

We live in a consumerist society means that mean they needs us to buy there stuff but in the process they make you believe you are not enough the way you are. #HUL took a small step but a much needed one. But ask yourself is it enough? #FairandLovely — Dinesh Awana (@Dinesh23766459) June 25, 2020

After dropping Fair from Fair & Lovely and continuing selling the product

HUL is like : pic.twitter.com/BCj9vmzjmF — Meme है Kya (@memehkya) June 25, 2020

HUL to drop "Fair" from Fair & Lovely as a support to fight #racism.



HUL and other fairness creams be like: pic.twitter.com/zYV6HFljKy — Riya (@jhampakjhum) June 25, 2020

HUL fighting racism by dropping "Fair" from Fair & Lovely but continuing to sell the product. pic.twitter.com/uZ4Md2xwPu — Sagar (@sagarcasm) June 25, 2020

Great move by Hindustan Unilever to remove the word 'FAIR' from the brand Fair & Lovely!



Unilever announced today the next step in the evolution of its skincare portfolio to a more inclusive vision of beauty –which includes the removal of the words ‘fair/fairness#FairandLovely pic.twitter.com/zZOBsJnaDx — The Rule Of 3 (@theruleof_3) June 25, 2020

HUL to drop the word 'Fair' from 'Fair & Lovely'

To Celebrate All Skin Tones

*BEAUTY IS NOT ABOUT FAIRNESS ITA ABOUT WHO U R* #FairandLovely #beauty pic.twitter.com/E9lImYQXUb — she-who-must-not-be-named (@Aspen_Phoenix) June 25, 2020

Since the inception of Fair & Lovely cream, Hindustan Unilever has marketed the product as a way to get lighter skin. Though Hindustan Unilever claims that the product's marketing strategy was changed in 2014, Fair & Lovely cream is still primarily meant to be a skin lightening cream aimed at Indian Women. Hindustan Unilever recently came under fire for its Fair & Lovely cream due to the ongoing Black Lives Matter protests in the United States.

These protests began after the tragic death of George Floyd, an African-American man. George Floyd's death not only sparked protests in America but it also reignited discussion about racism in other countries, including India. After the protests began, many Indians called out Fair & Lovely cream for allegedly propagating racism by claiming that fair skin was better.

