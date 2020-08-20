Historic! Republic Media Network Is India’s No. 1 News Network; Republic & Bharat At No. 1

In a huge development in India's highly-competitive news media landscape, Republic Media Network has achieved a historic dual feat. Republic TV, which has been the most-watched English news channel in the country since the first week of its launch in May 6, 2017, has hit an altogether new peak with a market share of 52.65%. Republic TV's sister channel Republic Bharat has beaten Aaj Tak to become the most watch Hindi news channel in India. The statistics entailed in both channels' performance are extraordinary, and render the Republic Media Network the number one media network in the country.

#RepublicNumber1 | Republic Media Network shatters all records. Republic TV channel share soars to 52% and Republic Bharat now the Number 1 Hindi news channel across India. Thank you, viewers, for making Republic Media Network the number 1 news network in India pic.twitter.com/kiskLGwyIE — Republic (@republic) August 20, 2020

Nation watches Republic TV & The Debate with Arnab Goswami

Alongside the stellar achievement, The Debate with Arnab Goswami has cemented its position as the most-watched Super Prime Time show on Indian Television. With 73.2 percent, The Debate has widened the gap between the second competitor in the list which has merely 12.6 percent. This is as per the latest weekly data released by the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) for Week 32 (August 8 to 14, 2020),

Here are the figures (BARC | All Time Band | NCCS 2+ | INDIA):

Weekly GTVTs (000s weekly impressions):

Republic TV: 6,284

Times Now: 2,317

CNN News18: 1,798

India Today: 1,059

NDTV 24x7: 377

NewsX: 100

Market Share (%):

Republic TV: 52.65%

Times Now: 19.42%

CNN News18: 15.07%

India Today: 8.87%

NDTV 24x7: 3.16%

NewsX: 0.83%

Republic Bharat most watched Hindi News Channel

Dear viewers, @Republic_Bharat has beaten @aajtak to become India’s number 1 Hindi news channel. Here’s the viewership data for all-India, all-time bands. Viewers, thank you for your support! pic.twitter.com/z1ghcwDFtQ — Republic (@republic) August 20, 2020

The success of Republic Bharat, meanwhile, is exemplified by its dominance in prime-time as well. In the 6 pm time slot, Republic Bharat’s Mahabharat leads with 16.96% viewership, whereas Poochta Hai Bharat anchored by Arnab Goswami is the most-watched show at 7 pm with 22.86% viewership.

Here are the figures (NCCS ABC M 15+ | HSM):

Weekly GTVTs (000s weekly impressions):

Republic Bharat: 92116

Aaj Tak: 89005

TV9 Bharatvarsh: 75586

India TV: 74243

News18 India: 65566

Market share (%):