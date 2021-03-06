How To Watch Republic Bangla? Channel Numbers & YouTube LIVE For March 7 - 8AM Launch Here

With Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami announcing that Republic Bangla, the newest channel of the Republic Media Network, will launch at precisely 8 AM on Sunday, March 7, the test signals for the channel are UP and running. With the countdown now ON and West Bengal awaiting the beginning of a new era of journalism, the channel's signal has been made available across Cable Operators, MSOs and DTH platforms, and the relevant channel numbers are now on hand.

When will Republic Bangla launch? What is Republic Bangla's launch time?

Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami has announced that Republic Bangla will be launching at 8 AM on Sunday, March 7, 2021.

#RepublicBanglaLiveTomorrow | AND, THE WAIT IS OVER, THE COUNTDOWN IS ON! Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami is proud to formally announce the launch of Republic Bangla! @BanglaRepublic will be ON-AIR from TOMORROW 7th March 2021 at 8AM! — Republic (@republic) March 6, 2021

How to watch Republic Bangla / Republic Bangla's channel numbers

Below is a list of Republic Bangla's channel numbers across DTH, MSOs and Cable Operators. In case you're having any trouble in accessing the channel, you can WhatsApp on 7004698699.

ICNL / SITI -- Channel Number 338

GTPL -- Channel Number 65

HATHWAY -- Channel Number 677

DEN -- Channel Number 584

AIRTEL -- Channel Number 730

DISH -- Channel Number 1481

VIDEOCON -- Channel Number 816

BARASAT -- Channel Number 44

MEGHBELA -- Channel Number 165

CCN -- Channel Number 262

CCON -- Channel Number 554

AKASHTORI -- Channel Number 254

AROHON -- Channel Number 132

SWASTICOM -- Channel Number 34

STARCLUB -- Channel Number 254

SAPTAK -- Channel Number 18

AURANGABAD -- Channel Number 48

RCBS -- Channel Number 251

TJ -- Channel Number 35

BRAMBHANI -- Channel Number 86

SATTYAMTORI -- Channel Number 184

ADPL -- Channel Number 89

WEVECABLE -- Channel Number 47

TATA SKY - - Channel Number 1367

Republic Bangla's YouTube Live Streaming link:

The channel will also be LIVE on Republic World, on the Republic Bangla YouTube channel, and non-stop updates may be found on its Twitter handle (@BanglaRepublic) and its Facebook page. 7004698699

'Wave of disruption in Bengali news media is here': Arnab Goswami

With the mega news of the Republic Bangla test signal going live and with launch set for 8 AM on Sunday morning, Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami said, "An idea was conceived and in just 64 days we are ready to launch Republic Bangla! It gives me great pride to share that the Republic Bangla test signals are now ON!"

"Republic Bangla, like this Network, is built on the warmth, love, support and faith of the people of India. I feel truly blessed that our test signals are on. Do check with your service providers and WhatsApp us in case you’re having any trouble. It gives me great pride to share that Republic Bangla has the largest reporting team with crews on ground stationed in every district of Bengal. The wave of disruption in Bengali news media is here," he added.

Arnab To Anchor 'Jabab Chay Bangla' Debate On R.Bangla

Adding to the feverish anticipation of Republic Bangla’s launch, Republic Media Network also announced that Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami will anchor a debate show on Republic Bangla. With this announcement, Arnab Goswami becomes the first-ever news anchor to host daily shows in 3 different languages on 3 different channels.

Republic Media Network’s Editor-in-Chief will anchor ‘Jabab Chay Bangla’ on R.Bangla. The show will follow Arnab’s signature debate format with breakaway innovations and additions. India’s most-watched news anchor will be breaking into the Bangla broadcast news genre with his debate show right from the day of the R.Bangla launch.

‘Jabab Chay Bangla’ will become the third daily debate show that Arnab Goswami hosts on Republic Media Network. His ‘The Debate’ on Republic TV and ‘Poochta Hai Bharat’ on R.Bharat are already the most-watched shows in the English and Hindi news genres respectively. In addition, Arnab Goswami also hosts a weekly Sunday Debate on Republic TV.