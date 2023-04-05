How Will The RBI's Rate Hike Impact You? 7 Things You Need To Know

Quick links:
All you need to know about the up coming repo rate hike
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is likely to announce a repo rate hike of 25 basis points on Thursday. The consecutive increase in interest rates by bank has left the investors and customers curious about how the next move by the Central Bank could impact the market.
RBI will likely raise the interest rate by 25 basis points yet gain to have a control on the impact of possible rise in global inflation. However, this might be the last repo rate hike in the ongoing pattern of hikes. The US Federal Reserve and Central Bank of Europe, the two global financial leaders have increased their rate, thus, convincing India to do the same.