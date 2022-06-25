IKEA To Relocate Purchasing Office From Gurugram To Bengaluru By May 2023

Swedish furniture giant IKEA will be relocating its purchasing headquarters from Gurugram to Bengaluru by 1 May 2023. IKEA sources products for its international supply chain from Gurugram. The transfer to Bengaluru comes as it wants to be closer to its other entities, the company said in a statement.

"With expanding business development, our outlook in India is positive and we want to be in close proximity to other IKEA entities (like Retail, Global Business Operations) and the many customers. To capture this opportunity, we are relocating our Gurgaon office to Bangalore from 1st May 2023," the company statement said.

IKEA to provide relocation support to employees

IKEA India is ready to provide relocation support under its ‘relocation policy’ to employees who would want to transfer to the Bengaluru branch. The furniture giant is also willing to relocate employees to locations outside India and offer assistance.

"If a co-worker will not be able to find a job within IKEA, we will support with external job coaching from our career transition service provider," the company said.

Since the 1970s, IKEA has been buying products from India for its extensive worldwide supply network.