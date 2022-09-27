Last Updated:

India Supports Hanimaadhoo Airport Project In Maldives With Concessional Line Of Credit

The contract for the largest infrastructure project, Hanimaadhoo International Airport, is to be undertaken outside Greater Male' region in history of Maldives.

Written By
Swagata Banerjee
india

Image: Twitter/@HCIMaldives


After the contract for the largest infrastructure project to be undertaken outside the Greater Male' region in the history of Maldives was signed, the High Commission of India in the Maldives on September 26 said that it supports the country in the project. The aim of the Hanimaadhoo International Airport Development Project is to transform the economic landscape of the North Maldives.

An Indian company named JMC Projects Limited has signed an agreement with the Maldives government to develop the Hanimaadhoo International Airport. The agreement was signed by Managing Director of Regional Airports, Mohammed Rizvi, on behalf of the Maldives government and JMC's Vice-President, KS Reddy, signed the agreement on behalf of the company, at a ceremony held on Sunday, September 26. 

The Indian High Commission in Maldives put out a post via its official Twitter account about the same and stated that the infrastructure project is being funded under a concessional Line of Credit. With this project, the government expects to build a 2.46 kilometer runway as well as a terminal that can serve 1.3 million people every year.

Hanimaadhoo Airport project signed by Indian company

As per reports, the Hanimaadhoo International Airport project is one of the largest investments to be undertaken in the history of the country in an area outside the capital. The decision was first taken by the Maldives government on August 10. 

"The contract for the largest infrastructure project to be undertaken outside Greater Male' region in the history of Maldives was signed tonight. The Hanimaadhoo International Airport Development Project will transform the economic landscape of the North of Maldives," said Fayyaz Ismail, Maldives Economic Development Minister. 

Image: Twitter/@HCIMaldives

First Published:
