India To Pitch For Global Investments In Oil And Gas Value Chain At Dubai Expo

India's Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas & Housing and Urban Affairs, Hardeep Singh Puri, will address global investors at a round table on Wednesday at the India Pavilion of Dubai 2020 Expo to spell out the government's strategies for accelerating investments in the oil and gas sector.

The minister will use the global platform to understand the best global practices and discuss reforms with the captains of the industry, according to a press release.

The round table will also provide the National Oil Companies (NOCs), international oil & gas majors, sovereign funds and institutional investors an opportunity to have in-depth discussion with the regulators and decision-makers from the Indian oil and gas sector, the release said, adding that they will be exploring collaboration opportunities in India and understand the ongoing market and regulatory reforms in the country.

India is the 3rd largest oil consumer and 4th largest LNG importer and is a key player in the global oil and gas sector.

The deliberations are aimed at utilising this opportunity to invite global investors to contribute and gain from the country's objective of becoming self-reliant in this sector and its vision towards attaining energy security, it said.

Other topics which will also be discussed during the round table include, India's increasing role in the global oil & gas value chain, energy security, access, as well as transition to sustainable energy along with Indo-UAE energy cooperation.

The round-table will be attended by Dr Aman Puri, Consul General of India in Dubai; Subhash Kumar, Chairman & Managing Director, ONGC; Prachur Sah, CEO, Cairn Oil and Gas and Prashant Modi, Managing Director & CEO, Great Eastern Energy Corporation Limited & Chairman, FICCI Hydrocarbons Committee, the release added.

Last week, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had visited the India Pavilion, where he met his counterparts from Slovakia, Cyprus and Luxembourg and discussed strengthening cooperation in key areas including healthcare.

During his visit to the India Pavilion, Jaishankar praised it for having crossed the mark of 300,000 footfalls.

The India Pavilion, which was inaugurated on October 1, crossed two lakh footfalls on November 3, becoming one of the most visited pavilions.

Expo 2020 is being hosted in Dubai from October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022.

