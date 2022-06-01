IndiGo To Implement DGCA Findings After Fined For Denying Boarding To Specially-abled Boy

After aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Saturday announced it has imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on IndiGo airline for denying boarding to a specially-abled child at Ranchi airport on May 7, the airline's CEO Ronojoy Dutta stated that they won't appeal against DGCA's decision to impose the fine and will implement findings of the aviation regulator.

Speaking to PTI regarding the DGCA fine, IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta said, "Some people are asking me this question - are you going to appeal? Of course not." He also said that the airline will conduct an internal case study on how to better handle passengers with disabilities and special needs, especially when they are feeling distressed.

Dutta further added that the airline will take note of the DGCA findings and implement each one of them. "So, they have said a few things. They have said that in a situation like this, call the airport doctor. And yes, we have put that in our SOPs (standard operating procedures) that whenever a situation like this arises, always consult the airport doctor," he told PTI.

"We are doing our own internal case study. We are getting them all together and doing our own case study. This is what happened. This is the outcome. What should have been done differently? How can we be more sensitive in terms of using calming techniques with a customer? So, we are going to look through all of that," Dutta told PTI.

DGCA imposes fine on IndiGo

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Saturday imposed a Rs 5 lakh fine on IndiGo Airlines for denying boarding to a specially-abled child in Ranchi. According to a statement issued by the civil aviation authority, based on the findings during the enquiry, a show-cause notice was issued to IndiGo Airlines, and in view of the incident, the body had decided to impose a penalty of Rs 5 lakhs on the airline.

"Based on the findings during the enquiry, a show-cause notice was issued to IndiGo Airlines through its authorized representative, in connection with a special child offloading case in Ranchi... In view of this, the Competent Authority in DGCA has decided to impose a penalty of Rs 5 lakhs on the airline under the provisions of the relevant Aircraft Rules," said DGCA.

In view of this, the Competent Authority in DGCA has decided to impose a penalty of Rs 5 lakhs on the airline under the provisions of the relevant Aircraft Rules. — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2022

Earlier this month, a Facebook post went viral involving an incident where the ground staff of IndiGo Airlines was seen prohibiting entry to a specially-challenged boy and his parents because he was in a 'state of panic'. After the post went viral, social media users charged the airline with inequality and discrimination. The airline staff was accused of likening the behaviour of the boy to 'drunken passengers' who are 'unfit to travel'.