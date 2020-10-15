Infosys Announces Salary Hikes & Promotions From 2021 Following Massive Q2F21 Gains

IT giant Infosys has announced that it will roll out salary hikes and promotions across all levels in the company from 2021. This decision follows its Q2F21 report which has recorded massive profits for the company. As per the company's report for Q2F21, the tech-giant has recorded a net profit of 20.5 per cent for its quarter ending September 30.

“The strength and resilience of Infosys was fully visible in Q2 with operating metrics witnessing a healthy increase, broad-based growth, highest ever large deal TCV at $ 3.15 bn and attrition reducing to single digits”, said Infosys COO Pravin Rao.

Along with the salary hikes starting from next year, Infosys CEO Salil Parekh has also announced a special inventive for the employees for December along with a 100% variable pay in the previous quarter. “Employees have been a critical part of our success. As a recognition of their stellar performance, we are giving 100 per cent variable pay along with a special incentive for Q2. Additionally, we are rolling out salary increases and promotions across all levels effective January 1,” Infosys COO Pravin Rao said.

As per the Infosys CEO and MD, the company's digital and cloud capabilities combined with intense client relevance were helping it achieve differentiated results in the market. Infosys has recorded 2.2% year on year overall revenue growth and 25.4% growth from digital offerings, which are at 47.3% of revenues.

“Our second-quarter performance is a clear reflection of our ability to help clients on their digital transformation journeys. Our digital and cloud capabilities combined with intense client relevance are helping us achieve differentiated results in the market as is visible in 2.2% year on year overall revenue growth and 25.4% growth from digital offerings, which now are at 47.3% of revenues”, said Salil Parekh, Infosys CEO and MD.

“Increase in revenue and margin outlook for FY 21 is due to the continued trust clients have in us. I am extremely proud of our team for achieving these results in challenging business conditions globally," he added. The company is planning to take over 15,000 freshers starting next year.

