MS Dhoni And Infosys Have THIS Remarkable Similarity As Per Narayana Murthy

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni hung his boots from international cricket on Saturday. The CSK captain, who retired from the longest format of the game in 2014, decided to call it a day from the limited-overs formats as well. However, Dhoni is expected to lead Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the upcoming IPL 2020, which is set to be played in the UAE from September 19.

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni retirement: Virat Kohli lauds MS Dhoni's 'selflessness' in emotional tribute video: Watch

Narayana Murthy shares how Infosys and MS Dhoni birthday fall on the same date, heaps praise on CSK skipper

Since MS Dhoni's retirement, tributes have been pouring from celebrities and fans alike. Now, one of the country’s leading Information technology (IT) companies Infosys' founder Narayana Murthy heaped praise on MS Dhoni and shared an interesting fact. Narayan Murthy revealed that both MS Dhoni and Infosys share the same birthday on July 7, 1981.

Narayana Murthy wrote in his column in The Times of India that like Infosys, MS Dhoni too demonstrated that people from ordinary, middle-class backgrounds can succeed in today’s India if they have the skill, work hard and have high aspirations.

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni retirement: CSK captain forfeited 2011 team trip in Bengaluru only because Gary Kirsten was denied entry

Narayan Murthy further said that the equanimity that Dhoni demonstrated after a match, whether it was a win or a loss for India, showed how a good leader should react to wins and losses for his company in the marketplace. Murthy reckoned that he is sure that Dhoni will continue to serve Indian cricket for several decades to come. He also wished him the best of everything.

Murthy also stated how the corporate world should learn from MS Dhoni on acting according to the situation. Speaking about the same, he cited examples of India’s wins over Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2007 and their victory in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 versus Sri Lanka in Mumbai.

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni retirement would benefit THESE 2 people according to 'Professor' Dean Jones

MS Dhoni stats

The MS Dhoni stats are nothing short of spectacular, especially in the limited-overs formats. MS Dhoni stats include the 350 ODIs he played for Indian where he scored 10,773 runs at a staggering average of 50.58 and a strike-rate of 87.56. The CSK captain has 73 fifties and 10 centuries to his name in his ODI career. On the other hand, the Ranchi lad played 98 T20Is for India where he notched 1,617 runs at an average of 37.6 and a strike-rate of 126.13.

These MS Dhoni stats also include 90 Test appearances where he amassed 4,876 runs at an average of 38.09. The 39-year-old scored 33 fifties, six hundreds and one double-hundred in a decade-long Test career.

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni retirement: CSK captain can play for CSK as long as he wants? N Srinivasan talks about 'Thala's' future

IMAGE COURTESY: BCCI TWITTER