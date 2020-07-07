Infosys Brings Back Over 200 Employees & Family Members By Chartered Flight From US

Bengaluru-based IT heavyweight Infosys has brought back 200+ employees and families to India who were stranded in the United States amid the Coronavirus pandemic and visa issues. They were flown in from San Francisco via a chartered flight and reached Bengaluru on Monday. The employees were a mix of those working on client sites as well some who had travelled to the US for some meeting or event.

Infosys executive Sanjeev Bode in a LinkedIn post wrote, "When the going gets tough, the tough gets going. COVID-19 has impacted our lives in unimaginable ways. Some of the Infosys employees were stranded in the US because of their visa expiration. All international flights were suspended because of the pandemic."

"The company booked the first-ever chartered flight exclusively for 200+ employees and families from the US to India. At the time of writing the flight had landed safely in Bangalore, bringing an end to weeks of dilemma related to the uncertain situation," he said.

Company co-founder Nandan Nilekani retweeted an employee's post who shared pictures of the families who returned to India and said, "Infosys: compassionate capitalism at work!"

The US is the biggest market for Indian IT services firms accounting for the biggest share of their revenues. For Infosys, North America accounted for over 60% of its revenue for the quarter ended March 2020. Last year, it opened a technology centre at Phoenix, Arizona, to accelerate innovation for its American enterprises.

India has extended the ban on international flights till July 31 as the nation fights the Coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, the country commenced Vande Bharat Mission operation on May 7 to evacuate Indians stranded abroad due to coronavirus lockdown. India has evacuated over five lakh Indians stranded in foreign countries till Friday.

