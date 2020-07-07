Sanjay Leela Bhansali Denies Ousting Sushant From Films; Reveals Actor Had YRF Commitment

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who was summoned by Bandra Police on Monday to record his statement in Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide investigation case, has made revelations about his communications with the late actor.

As per sources, he informed the Police that contrary to the reports that he dropped Sushant from his film, it was Rajput who had refused to work with him. Bhansali said in his statement that Sushant had his dates committed to Yash Raj Films for their film Paani and therefore, could not get onboard his project.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali was asked around 30 to 35 questions by the police over a span of three hours. When asked about Sushant's alleged poor mental health, Bhansali informed that he had last met the late actor in 2016 and had not communicated with him further. He was not informed or aware of any signs of depression in Sushant Singh Rajput during his last meeting.

The filmmaker was snapped arriving at the Bandra police station in the city on Monday. The Bajirao Mastani director was questioned for close to three hours and did not offer comments as media persons asked him for a response.

Yash Raj Films was earlier asked to submit its contract copy with Sushant, who had signed a three-film deal and worked in two films for the banner, which was the banner obliged to. The production house’s casting director Shanoo Sharma and former employee Aashish Singh too have been questioned in the case. There are reports that Shekhar Kapur, who was to direct the film Paani for the banner with Sushant, a movie that got shelved, will also be questioned.

Over 30 persons have been questioned in connection with the case including Rhea Chakraborty, Mukesh Chhabra and Sanjana Sanghi. The Mumbai Police has ruled out foul play in the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found hanging at his Bandra home on June 14. Since he did not leave any clue or a suicide note, the police has based their claim about the reason of death on the final post-mortem report which cites ‘asphyxia due to hanging'.

