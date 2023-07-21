Kia's New Seltos Hits Market With 13,424 Bookings On Launch Day

Kia India has recently unveiled the latest iteration of its mid-sized SUV, Seltos, in the country, offering an exciting range of 18 trims with both petrol and diesel powertrains. The introductory price for the revamped Seltos range from Rs 10.89 lakh to Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

"Our commitment to setting industry benchmarks with innovative offerings at competitive prices has fuelled the growth of segments in the past, and the new Seltos will undoubtedly continue this trend," said Tae-Jin Park, Managing Director and CEO of Kia India, expressing enthusiasm about the launch.

Features

Equipped with the Advanced Driver-Assistance System (ADAS) level 2, the new Seltos boasts top-notch safety features and innovative technology, making it a compelling choice for today's discerning new-age customers.

HTE model of new Kia Seltos | Image Credit: Kia India



"Coupled with a wide range of variant choices, aggressive pricing, and a seamless ownership experience, the new Seltos is not only the smartest driving experience but also the best buy in the market," Park emphasised, highlighting the vehicle's value proposition.

HTK+ model of new Kia Seltos | Image Credit: Kia India



The launch of the new Seltos has received an overwhelmingly positive response, with Kia India reporting a staggering 13,424 bookings on the very first day of commencing the booking process last week.

HTK model of new Kia Seltos | Image Credit: Kia India



Kia's continued dedication to delivering innovative and competitively priced offerings has cemented its position in the Indian market, and the new Seltos is expected to further reinforce the brand's popularity among customers. With its captivating design, cutting-edge technology, and a wide array of options to choose from, the new Seltos is set to elevate the driving experience for car enthusiasts across the nation.