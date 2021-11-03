Latent View Analytics IPO To Open On Nov 10: Check Price Band, Lot Size & Other Details

The initial public offering (IPO) of Data analytics firm Latent View Analytics will go live for subscription on November 10 and will conclude on November 12. The price band has been set at Rs 190-197 per share for its Rs 600-crore. For anchor investors, the bidding will open on November 9.

The public issue comprises Rs 474 crore worth of fresh issue and an offer for sale (OFS) of Rs 126 crore by a promoter Adugudi Viswanathan Venkatraman, who will be offloading Rs 60.14 crore worth of shares, and existing shareholders Ramesh Hariharan and Gopinath Koteeswaran will offload Rs 35 crore shares and Rs 23.52 crore shares, respectively. The book running lead managers to the issue are ICICI Securities, Haitong Securities India and Axis Capital.

Latent View Analytics IPO: All you need to know

Latent View Analytics IPO date: The subscription will go live on November 10 and will conclude on November 12.

Latent View Analytics IPO price band: Rs 190-197 per share

Public Issue size: The Rs 600 crore IPO comprises Rs 474 crore worth of fresh issue and Rs 126 crore OFS.

Latent View Analytics IPO Share allotment and refunds: The allotment of shares is likely to take place on November 16 and initiation of refunds on November 17.

Latent View Analytics IPO listing date: The issue is likely to be listed on Indian bourses- BSE and NSE - on November 21.

The proceeds from the IPO will be used for working capital requirements of the subsidiary LatestView Analytics Corporation, funding inorganic growth initiatives, investment in subsidiaries and general corporate purposes.

About Latent View Analytics:

The firm provides services ranging from business analytics and insights to data and analytics consulting, data engineering, advanced predictive analytics and digital solutions. It provides services to blue-chip companies in technology, industrials, CPG (Consumer-Packaged Goods) and retail, and other industries.

"LatentView provides a 360-degree view of the digital consumer, enabling companies to predict new revenue streams, anticipate product trends and popularity, improve customer retention rates and optimize investment decisions," according to the company's website.