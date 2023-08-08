Looking For ADAS Feature In Your Car? Here Are Most Affordable Options

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) enhances the safety of the vehicle with features such as lane departure warning, blind spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, and automatic emergency braking. With safety being one of the top priorities for buyers, here are the most affordable options with the ADAS feature.

Hyundai Verna

Hyundai Verna | Image Credit: Hyundai

Hyundai Verna's SX (O) trim, priced at Rs 14.66 lakh, gets the ADAS feature. The 2023 Verna comes with a base variant price of Rs 10.90 lakh and goes up to Rs 17.38 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top variant model.

The sixth-generation Verna is offered in seven monotone and two dual-tone colour options. It has two petrol engine options, a 1.5-litre turbocharged engine (160 PS and 253 Nm) mated to a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT, and a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated unit (115 PS and 144 Nm) mated to a six-speed manual or a CVT gearbox.

Hyundai Verna interiors | Image Credit: Hyundai

The sedan has a dual-integrated screen with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system along with a digitised driver’s display. It comes with an eight-speaker Bose sound system, switchable controls for infotainment and AC, 64-colour ambient lighting, a single-pane sunroof, and an air purifier. The front seats have ventilation and heating options.

The compact sedan has six airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, and ABS with EBD as standard. The higher variants are offered with electronic stability control, front parking sensors, a tyre-pressure monitoring system, and all-wheel disc brakes. The ADAS assists in forward-collision warning, blind-spot alert, lane keep assist, and lane departure warning. The Verna also has adaptive cruise control.

Honda City

Honda City | Image Credit: MotorBeam

Honda City gets the ADAS feature on the V, VX, and ZX trims and can be offered for as low as Rs 12.45 lakh (ex-showroom). The sedan is priced between Rs 11.57 lakh and Rs 16.05 lakh (ex-showroom) and comes in four broad variants, SV, V, VX, and ZX. The City Hybrid is offered on the mid-V and top ZX trims.

The compact sedan comes in six monotone shades and is powered by a sole 1.5-litre petrol engine (121 PS and 145 Nm) mated with a 6-speed manual or a CVT.

Honda City interiors| Image Credit: CarWale

Honda claims 17.8 km per litre of fuel efficiency for the manual transmission and 18.4 km per litre for the CVT transmission.

The sedan has an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system that has wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless mobile charging, ambient lighting, cruise control, and a single-pane sunroof.

Regarding safety, the Honda City has six airbags, electronic stability control, and a tyre pressure monitoring system. It also offers ADAS features including collision mitigation braking, cruise control, road departure mitigation, auto high beam assist, and lane-keeping assist.

MG Astor

MG Astor | Image Credit: MG

The MG Astor Savvi variant comes with the ADAS feature for Rs 18.69 lakh. The Astor comes in a price range of Rs 10.52 lakh and Rs 18.69 lakh (ex-showroom) and comes in five trims, Style, Super, Smart, Sharp, and Savvy. Each trim has an EX variant, which has fewer safety features.

The SUV is powered by two petrol engine options, a 1.3-litre turbocharged unit (140 PS and 220 Nm) and a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated mill (110 PS and 144 Nm). The former is paired with a six-speed automatic transmission, while the latter has six-speed manual and CVT options.

MG Astor interiors | Image Credit: autoX

The car has a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a six-way power-adjustable driver seat, and a panoramic sunroof.

ADAS includes adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane-keeping and departure assist, high-beam assist, and blind-spot detection. It has up to six airbags and a 360-degree camera with an electronic stability programme.