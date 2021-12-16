MA Yusuff Ali-owned LuLu Group Starts New Mall In Kerala; Announces Malls In Other States

UAE-based Indian Billionaire MA Yusuff Ali informed on Wednesday that the LuLu Group will initiate more mall projects in Kerala and various other parts of the country. MA Yusuff Ali said this while starting his new mall in Thiruvananthapuram. The businessman also stated that investment opportunities are on the rise in India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

While speaking to the media, MA Yusuff Ali stated, "I am very happy that tomorrow we are going to inaugurate this shopping mall, our dream project (Lulu Mall in Thiruvananthapuram), by honourable Chief Minister of Kerala. This is a massive investment. Earlier when I had opened a mall in Kochi, people had asked me how will I recover the investment. I am happy that mall is a successful one. I hope people of Kerala and Tamil Nadu border visit this mall as well. I am happy that Kerala is my home state."

Shedding light on his other future projects, Ali said, "It is my duty and responsibility to invest in my home state first and then in other states. We have inaugurated a mall in Bengaluru, and will inaugurate one in Lucknow, which will be one of the biggest malls in North India. We also will start the construction of the Ahmedabad mall in February. In Indore we recently had a meeting with the Industrial Minister."

"Under the leadership of our Prime Minister, climate of investment has now liberalised. Even NRI investments will now be treated like a domestic one. Each mall will generate up to 15,000 employment. It is a new trend in the retail sector. People will visit the malls as per geographical and climatic conditions. Only for the last one and a half years, we faced losses because of COVID-19 pandemic. With God's grace, things are now slowly getting back to normal. I hope the mall concept will boom again in India," the businessman added.

'The world is looking at India for investments': MA Yusuff Ali

Focussing on the programmes started by the Central government, he stated, "Make in India, Digital India, and so many other innovations have been started by our Prime Minister. Lot of investments are happening here from all over the world. Now everybody in the world is looking at India.The investment climate has changed here."

Yusuff Ali gets top civilian award in Abu Dhabi

In April this year, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan had honoured Yusuff Ali with Abu Dhabi's top civilian award for their noble and charitable contributions to the community.

Sheikh Mohamed had said, "The UAE's values continue to reflect the deeply-held faith of our Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who believed in the kindness, humanity, and generosity of people. And today, we celebrate 12 extraordinary individuals who chose to practise these values every day through their noble and charitable work, making our country and communities stronger."

The prestigious award was given to Yusuff Ali, who was born in Kerala, for his outstanding contribution to Abu Dhabi's business, industry, and support to various philanthropic initiatives, the LuLu Group said in a statement.

Image: PTI, Republic World