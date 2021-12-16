CE Info Systems, which is known for its name MapmyIndia and is India's top provider of advanced digital maps, geospatial software, and location-based IoT technologies, will complete the share allotment for its initial public offering (IPO) on December 16. MapmyIndia IPO subscription status shows that the issue was subscribed 154.71 times during the 3-day bidding period from December 9 to 13, 2021. In the retail category, the public issue was subscribed 15.20 times, 196.36 times in the QIB category, and 424.69 times in the NII category. The company aimed to raise Rs 1,040 crore at the issue's higher price band of Rs 1,000-1,033 per share.

CE Info Systems has established a pricing range of Rs 1,000–1,033 per equity share with a face value of Rs 2. The entire offer is a promoters' and other investors' Offer For Sale (OFS). This means that none of the revenues from the public offering will go to the company. Instead, they will all go to the selling stockholders. Individual selling shareholder Rashmi Verma will sell 42,51,044 equity shares, Qualcomm Asia Pacific Pte Ltd 27,01,407 equity shares, and Zenrin Co Ltd 13,69,961 equity shares. Several other stockholders will sell the remaining 17,41,533 equity shares. PhonePe India, Zenrin, and Qualcomm each owned 19.15%, 8.78%, and 5.07% of the company, respectively.

Mapmyindia IPO allotment today; Check allotment status via BSE Link Intime

On Day 2 of the grey market auction, unlisted MapmyIndia IPO shares were fetching a premium of Rs 900. Compared to the upper end of the pricing band of Rs 1,033, this was increased by nearly 87%. The high GMP of the MapmyIndia IPO predicted a solid stock market debut later this month. On the BSE or the IPO registrar's website, you can check the share allotment status as follows.

Follow these three steps on the BSE website:

Choose the problem type (Equity) and the name of the issue (CE Info Systems)

Enter the application number as well as the account number that will be used in the future (PAN)

Finally, choose the (I'm not a robot) checkbox and press the search button.

Follow these steps on the IPO registrar's website:

Choose a firm name (CE Info Systems)

Choose and input either your PAN, your application number, your DP/Client ID, or your account number / IFSC.

Finally, fill out the captcha and press the submit button.

In FY21, CE Info Systems had a profit of Rs 59.43 crore, up from Rs 23.19 crore the year before. Revenue increased to Rs 152.46 crore from Rs 148.63 crore a year ago during the same period. The profit for the six months ending September increased to Rs 46.76 crore from Rs 17.86 crore the previous year. Revenue increased to Rs 100.03 crore from Rs 55.18 crore the previous year. According to IPO Watch, the business is trading at a premium of Rs 1,050, or more than 100%, at the upper end of the price band. On December 16, the business is scheduled to finalise the allotment basis. Bidders who were unsuccessful will receive reimbursements in their accounts by December 17, while those who were successful will receive shares in their Demat accounts on December 20. On December 22, the company is expected to make its debut on the National Stock Exchange and the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Image: ROHANVERMA TWITTER / PIXABAY