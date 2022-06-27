Markets maintain winning run to 3rd day amid firm trends in global markets

Mumbai, Jun 27 (PTI) Equity benchmark indices continued to gain for the third day running on Monday, with the BSE Sensex climbing 781 points in early trade, amid firm global market trends.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was trading with a jump of 781.52 points to 53,509.50. The NSE Nifty also gained 228.2 points to 15,927.45.

All the Sensex pack of firms were trading in the green in early trade, with Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, Wipro, Infosys, Bajaj Finance and Larsen & Toubro emerging as the biggest gainers.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading with gains in mid-session deals.

The US markets had ended with sharp gains on Friday.

"The good news is that the markets across the globe are seen shrugging off growth concerns and also have overcome inflation worries," said Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.

The Sensex had climbed 462.26 points or 0.88 per cent to settle at 52,727.98 on Friday. The Nifty gained 142.60 points or 0.92 per cent to settle at 15,699.25.

"The US and European indices ended in the green on Friday. Asian markets are also trading in the green in early Monday trade," said Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude gained 0.20 per cent to USD 113.35 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital market, as they sold shares worth Rs 2,353.77 crore on Friday, as per exchange data. PTI SUM SUM ANU ANU

