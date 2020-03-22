Maruti Suzuki Suspends Operations Indefinitely Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

Maruti Suzuki has announced that it will be temporarily suspending operations at its facility in Manesar, Haryana, in accordance with the government's policy in the backdrop of the Coronavirus outbreak. The firm will be shutting its operations in Gurugram and Haryana indefinitely dependent on Government policy.

Maruti temporarily suspends operations due to COVID-19 outbreak

A statement by Suzuki read, "The Company will shut production and office operations at its facilities in Gurugram and Manesar, Haryana with immediate effect till further notice. The Research and Development Centre at Rohtak will also remain closed."

The firm went on to state that the suspension of operations will go on until a change in government orders.

Hero Motocorp temporarily shuts down manufacturing due to COVID-19

Earlier today, Hero Motocorp also announced the suspension of its manufacturing facilities across the world till March 31.

A statement released by the firm read, "With the safety and wellbeing of its employees as top priority in view of the escalating COVID-19 situation, Hero MotoCorp has decided to halt operations at all its global manufacturing facilities – including in India, Colombia and Bangladesh - and the Global Parts Centre (GPC) at Neemrana with immediate effect until March 31, 2020."

"Employees at all the other functions and locations including the Centre of Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur in the northern Indian state of Rajasthan will continue to work from home, except for those whose physical presence is necessary to run the day-to-day essential services," the firm added.

Coronavirus outbreak

At least 341 confirmed cases of the virus have been reported in India with at least seven reported deaths.

Globally, more than 13,000 people have died due to Coronavirus, with the epicentre being China. The virus has infected around 3,08,000 people globally and has now spread to North America, South America, Europe, New Zealand, and more than 100 other countries.

