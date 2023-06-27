Mudrex Launches ChatBot SatoshiGPT For Crypto Education

Mudrex, a Bengaluru and San Francisco-based crypto investing platform has announced the launch of SatoshiGPT, a pioneering AI Chatbot designed to provide comprehensive cryptocurrency education. It is a first-of-its-kind innovative and free learning tool that aims to educate individuals about the crypto ecosystem, enabling them to make informed decisions in their crypto investments.

"We believe that education is the key to empowering individuals to make informed decisions in the crypto ecosystem," said Edul Patel, CEO and Co-founder at Mudrex.

"With the launch of SatoshiGPT, we are excited to offer a free and accessible learning tool that will expand knowledge, demystify crypto concepts, and ultimately foster confidence among users," Patel adds.

Artificial Intelligence is simplifying the way information is processed and consumed. Embedding AI in Crypto education will safeguard users from scams. It will further empower smart investment decisions. In addition to this, the company also plans to launch an AI portfolio analyser that is optimised to recommend investment strategies and evaluate crypto portfolios with personalised suggestions. This will further help in identifying the areas of improvement and will help the decisions to be taken with concern considering the risk in the market.

In terms of the resources it features, the company claims that the information sourced is from reputable sources with regular updates on trends and the market. Further, the chatbot also aims at resolving inclusion factors that lead most individuals to the fear of moving out. This further ensures a narrowing of knowledge gap regarding the technology and different tokens in the market as Cryptocurrency has emerged as a popular investment avenue, attracting both seasoned investors and newcomers. At present, the platform is accessible in English and Hindi, with plans to expand to include additional regional languages shortly.