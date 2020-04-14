The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Flipkart Co-founder Sachin Bansal Becomes Managing Director Of Venture Navi Technologies

India Business

Flipkart co-founder and ex-Chairman Sachin Bansal has been appointed as the Managing Director of his second Bengaluru-based Fintech venture -- Navi Technologies

Written By Manjiri Chitre | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sachin Bansal

Flipkart Co-founder Sachin Bansal has been appointed as the Managing Director of his second Bengaluru-based Fintech venture-- Navi Technologies. According to reports, Bansal has started his job as the MD immediately after the announcement. 

About Navi Technologies

Previously known as BACQ, Navi Technologies was co-founded by Sachin Bansal after his exit from the e-commerce giant Flipkart in 2018. He co-founded the company with Ankit Agarwal. The Bangalore-based Navi had earlier acquired a majority stake in Chaitanya Rural Intermediation Development Services (CRIDS) that is into the micro-finance space. 

Further, according to reports, several high net-worth individuals and venture funds have invested in Navi Technologies. Recently, Gaja Capital had invested Rs 204 crore. 

Read: Prince Charles praises selfless service by British-Sikhs in Vaisakhi message

About Sachin Bansal

Sachin Bansal was at Flipkart for a span of over 10 years till 2018, after founding it with his IIT Delhi batchmate Binny Bansal (not related). Before that he was working with Amazon. Earlier this year, he had also resigned as an independent director form Ujjivan Small Finance Bank.

Read: Flipkart to resume partial operations after govt clarification amid COVID-19 lockdown

Both before and after his exit from Flipkart when Walmart acquired it and made the founding Bansals billionaires, Sachin has made several investments into companies and start-ups such as Altico Capital, U Gro Capital, IndoStar Capital, Vogo, Bounce, KrazyBee, Ola, and so on. 

Read: Flipkart halts services amid 21-day Coronavirus lockdown; Amazon prioritises essentials

Read: Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal invests Rs 650 crore in Ola

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Donald Trump
TRUMP BATS FOR REOPENING THE NATION
WHO
WHO: COVID 10 TIMES DEADLIER
Rahul Gandhi
RAHUL: 'SMART UPGRADE IN LOCKDOWN'
Shahid Afridi
SHAHID AFRIDI 'SHOCKED'
COVID-19
GANGA RAM STAFF TEST -VE
Tabilighi Jamaat
ASSAM POLICE NAB 4 MARKAZ ATTENDEES