Northeast India Festival: Amid Huge Demand For Pork, Thailand Discusses Trade With India

The demand for pork in Thailand is getting much higher with the local people and tourists liking it over other traditional sea foods available there. The demand and possibilities for fresh and processed pork and possibilities of supply from the Northeast were discussed in the Business Session of the Northeast India Festival in Bangkok, which concludes on Sunday.

The opportunity of business between the Northeastern States of India and Thailand was widely discussed in the session held on Saturday afternoon. The Northeast region serves as a Gateway to Southeast Asia for India with its strong focus on the Act East Policy. Thailand on the other hand believes in 'Look West', an approach towards India.

Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, Shyamkanu Mahanta, chief organiser of the event hosted jointly with the Indian Embassy in Thailand said, "Sea food becomes staple in this region and its a global delicacy, but if you look into the varieties of pork cuisines that the Northeast has to offer or the pork delicacies served here, has a very high demand not only among the tourists but also among the locals."

Huge demand for pork in Thailand

The food stalls set up in the venue of the Northeast India Festival in Bangkok's Central World witnessed massive demand for pork delicacies from Northeast India. It may also be mentioned that the ethnic similarity of Thai communities of Thailand with the Tai communities from Northeast India results in a shared taste and similar cuisines.

"The demand for pork is very high in Thailand, but the production is not sufficient. We are looking forward to imports particularly from Northeast India," said Pat Malakor, a local entrepreneur from Bangkok.

Shyamkanu Mahanta, on the other hand, strongly believes that the demand in Thailand brings in a tremendous possibility to the unemployed youth of Assam and Northeast.

He said, "We are ready to extend all possible help in regards to the cooperation needed at various levels to start the chain. It will boost the economy of Northeast India and Assam in particular. Piggery should be seen as the next big economic revolution waiting to happen in the Northeast."